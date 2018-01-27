‘Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For Jan. 29 To Feb 2.: Abigail Dreams Of Andre, Carrie Returns, Will Needs Help

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week tease exciting comebacks and shocking discoveries. Salem will have a controversial week ahead.

Monday

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Rafe and Eli will discover something intriguing while reviewing the footage on the eve of Andre’s murder. Meanwhile, Hope will summon Roman and Anna. These two have to make a trip to the station to answer some questions, and it seems like they will get in trouble with the law.

Tuesday

It’s date night, and Jennifer will prepare for another evening in Henry’s company. If there’s romance for these two, Sonny will have a visitor. Will needs to see him to serve the divorce papers.

Something will also bother Paul on Days of our Lives on Tuesday. Spoilers from She Knows state that Paul will overhear something disturbing.

Christopher Sean, who portrays Paul, told Soap Opera Digest that his character would find John’s statement disturbing. Paul will let Will in on what he heard, and they will try to figure out what John is up to. Paul will have suspicions, but he doesn’t want to jump to conclusions.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail questions Gabi about the murder.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/yza02Cu1Lx — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 26, 2018

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Paul will get to the bottom of this with the goal of proving that John is innocent.

Wednesday

Lani is in for a confrontation with Valerie. Meanwhile, Eve will have a pleasant surprise from Brady. Steve will also tell Kayla about the state of his health. Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Steve will tell Kayla that he might lose his vision.

Kayla will try to reassure Steve that he could still get help to overcome this problem. Steve will try to maintain a strong front. However, he couldn’t help but fear that he won’t be able to see his loved ones.

Steve will think that John is up to something. However, he has no idea that his partner has something to do with his health issues.

Thursday

Andre will appear in Abigail’s dreams. The sender of Anna’s mysterious letter is no longer secret. Days of our Lives spoilers hint John will get to the bottom of it. Thursday will also mark Carrie’s return to Salem, and she will have a chat with Rafe.

Roman and Anna are facing a legal issue. So, Carrie will return home to rescue her parents. Her parents are finally back together, and she will bail them out for sure. While in Salem, she will seek out Rafe and tell him that she knows about his evening with Sami.

Friday

It’s Andrew’s funeral on Friday, and Hattie will show up for the occasion. Meanwhile, Will needs to ask for help from Hope.

Further along the road, Jennifer and Eric will have a romantic evening ahead, and Days of our Lives spoilers tease the big event might take place on Valentine’s Day.