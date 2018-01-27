Caitlyn Jenner Wannabe: Transgender Taxi Driver Who Won $5M In Lottery Vows To ‘Knock Her Off Her Pedestal’

Caitlyn Jenner has been an inspiration to the transgender community ever since her controversial transition. And now, a fellow transgender woman is striving hard to follow the reality star’s footsteps.

Melissa Ede, a transgender taxi driver from England, has been making headlines recently for her controversial recreation of Caitlyn’s iconic Vanity Fair magazine cover. Ede, who recently won a $5 million lottery jackpot, has been flaunting her new style in a bid to outshine the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

The new millionaire posed for a glamorous photoshoot depicting the exact moment when Caitlyn revealed her new identity to the world. In the photo, Melissa can be seen striking a similar pose as the transgender icon and even donned almost the same cream-colored corset.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, the lottery winner revealed her desire to follow the footsteps of the former decathlete, adding that she has always wanted to feel like a “fabulous woman” just like Jenner.

Ede also believes that she already has a Kardashian-style makeover, enough to rival Caitlyn’s fame. The former taxi driver even vowed to “knock off” the I Am Cait star from her pedestal.

Apparently, she is convinced that she has what it takes to be the next big thing and is willing to do anything to make it a reality.

To make that happen, Melissa revealed her plans to update her wardrobe into a more glamorous and expensive collection.

“I’ve only ever been able to afford clothes from Primark, but now I’m going to use my money to update my wardrobe so I can finally knock her off her pedestal!”

Aside from rivaling Caitlyn, Ede also revealed her plans for the future. The outspoken transgender woman vowed to double her $5 million fortune next year and get more exposure in the showbiz industry.

She also hopes to launch her clothing line and release an autobiography, just like Caitlyn. In addition, Ede claimed she had offers to do her own reality show similar to the Kardashians.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2015 and documented her journey in her own reality show I Am Cait. She also released a tell-all book titled The Secrets Of My Life, which has reportedly caused a rift with the Kardashians.

So far, Caitlyn Jenner has yet to comment on her newest fan and potential future rival.