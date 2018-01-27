‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Julie Chen Warns Fans Their DVRs Won’t Automatically Record Upcoming ‘CBB US’ Season

In less than two weeks, the highly anticipated inaugural U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother will air on CBS. Busy fans often times cannot watch the series live but use their DVRs to catch up on all of the Big Brother drama and excitement. On Friday, CBS posted a video message on Twitter featuring longtime series host Julie Chen warning that having a season pass of Big Brother on a DVR won’t result in the device automatically recording Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

The January 26 Twitter post was instructive but also extremely humorous as Julie, with a straight face, addressed the DVR issue. In essence, Julie noted that fans may think their DVR’s “have a virus” are “acting up” or “ignoring you.” She went on to say fans may suspect a “trusted friend” is not listening to their request to record Big Brother or believe their DVRs have contracted a “houseguest hating virus.”

In the posted video, Julie also tells fans not to be “left out in the cold” and not to count on their Big Brother DVR season passes to record CBB US. The problem isn’t a virus or an unreliable roommate or friend, Julie says, but the instead the issue is that a regular Big Brother season pass won’t record Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

According to Julie, no one should be too worried about this anxiety-inducing dilemma because “there is a cure.” She then instructs fans to immediately pick up their remotes and “add a season pass for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.” Julie then calmly says that “CBS cares,” but suddenly becomes frantic stating, “that you don’t miss a moment of the star-studded action” of Celebrity Big Brother.

Julie is also making herself available for fan questions on Monday when she will be participating in a Facebook Live session, as previously noted by the Inquisitr. Fan inquiries, now being posted as comments on both Twitter and Facebook, will be examined and it appears the most interesting ones will be chosen for Julie to address. Fans have already begun posting questions for Julie, with most demanding to know which celebrities have been cast on CBB US.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, on Tuesday, Twitter user @JulieBBInsider supposedly posted a supposed “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities that will be entering the CBBUS house. The Twitter post names reality star Tiffany Pollard, MTV’s Johnny Bananas, Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame, Lance Bass, Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Brody Jenner, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, Survivor alumnus Andrea Boehlke, and American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman as being the “confirmed” cast of the celebrity edition of Big Brother.

In light of the supposed Twitter leak, BB8 winner Even Dick came up with a fantastically ridiculous list of his own casting “confirmations,” as reported by the Inquisitr early Thursday morning. He noted that his list, even though it would require some stars to be resurrected from the dead, was more believable than what has been supposedly leaked.

Despite any supposed leaks or other information swirling around on the Web, until CBS make an official announcement about the Celebrity Big Brother cast, nothing is set in stone regarding CBBUS houseguests.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. As noted, the longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

