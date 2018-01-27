‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Have Revealed The Date Of Goku And Jiren’s Final Battle

The entire fandom of Dragon Ball Super is still going insane about the battle between Son Goku of Universe 7 and Jiren The Grey of Universe 11. The two powerful warriors first faced off against each other in October, 2017, during the anime’s one-hour TV special, where the hero debuted his newest transformation, called Ultra Instinct. Unfortunately, he still failed to take down the muscular humanoid warrior despite the power of the form. Now, it seems that the anime has teased the date of the fighters’ final battle in the Tournament of Power, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

GovetaXV on Twitter shared the English translation of Dragon Ball Super Episode 127, provisional title, “Entrusting Hope to the Final Barrier.” This prompted most fans to believe that Android 17’s Energy Shield, known as Android Barrier, would be the ultimate weapon of Universe 7 for them to win the Tournament of Power. However, there is a different interpretation by some fans, suggesting that everyone might get eliminated except Goku and Jiren.

According to a thread on Reddit, the provisional title for the 127th episode of Dragon Ball Super may not necessarily mean Android 17’s energy technique. It instead signifies the final match of Goku and Jiren. Something that fans have been anxious about.

“バリア doesn’t just mean barrier. It means in general, an obstacle, and can be interpreted in this case, as line of defense. i.e. The line of defense that carries the last hope. I think the title refers to the elimination of everyone but Goku, and Jiren, episode 127 marking the start of their final battle. The hope of both universes rest on their last line of defense.”

The best unlikely duo? Episode 124 of #DragonBallSuper???? was quite a BLAST! ????

Six minutes⏱️ remain in the Tournament of Power… pic.twitter.com/znwbQ4jn9K — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) January 23, 2018

Comic Book suggests that if the redditor is right about the interpretation for Dragon Ball Super Episode 127, it means that Goku and Jiren’s final match would be on February 11, as scheduled for the episode to air. On the other hand, there are still a lot of fans who believe that the episode could be about Android 17’s energy barrier. The Android Barrier is a technique that produces an energy shield around the fighter, protecting him from the enemies attacks.

One Reddit user said that the Dragon Ball Super Episode 127 title with the term バリア/baria is also used to describe Android 17’s technique. According to Terez27, the same technique was also used by Bobbidi and Vegetto. Another fan also suggests that Android 17 might use the technique to allow Goku and Vegeta to perform the fusion dance.

Either way, the Dragon Ball Super fandom is still looking forward to Goku and Jiren’s final match as the Tournament of Power shrinks down to only six minutes.