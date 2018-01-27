Floyd Mayweather Sr. Turns Himself In, Enters Plea For Assault Charges

On Thursday, former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. was in court to answer for charges of assault and battery. Mayweather Sr., the father and trainer of recently retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr., was facing charges that he received for an incident back on September 16 last year. A warrant had been issued for the elder Mayweather’s arrest and he was able to face the charges this week.

As USA Today reported, Floyd Mayweather Sr. gave a plea of not guilty in his assault and battery case. Mayweather Sr. originally turned himself in several days ago, and then answered for the charges on Thursday. The 65-year-old had been charged with assault and battery due to allegedly punching a woman following the Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez event in Las Vegas. After the woman filed charges, a warrant was issued on January 16. Mayweather Sr. recently turned himself in this past Wednesday and posted the $1,000 bond. He will now face a bench trial in the Clark County court in Nevada on March 27.

Mayweather Sr. tallied a professional boxing record of 28-6-1 over the course of his career which spanned from 1974 to 1990. His last three fights were losses by unanimous decision. He and his son had a good number of issues that strained their relationship, with Mayweather Sr. training several other boxers including Ricky Hatton, Chad Dawson, and women’s champ Laila Ali.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. turns himself in after being charged with battery for punching woman: https://t.co/7kpjMVRvLK pic.twitter.com/1uQF1Yp2zt — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 25, 2018

The strained relationship between Jr. and Sr. meant that it took years for the two to finally reunite. However, in 2013, Mayweather Jr. chose his dad to be his trainer ahead of a bout with Robert Guerrero due to Mayweather Jr’s usual trainer, his uncle Roger, having health issues. Mayweather Sr. remained as Jr.’s trainer ever since 2013 and the outspoken trainer was featured prominently in interviews leading up to the anticipated fight between Mayweather Jr. and UFC star Conor McGregor.

It was mentioned in ESPN‘s report that Mayweather Jr. has also had his share of charges involving domestic assault against women. Mayweather pleaded guilty in two cases and was also convicted in another case. However, that latter case saw the verdict vacated and charges against Mayweather Jr. dismissed. The undefeated boxing star also served just over two months in a county jail back in 2012 for a 2010 battery charge filed by his former girlfriend Josie Harris.