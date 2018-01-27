Rapper Flavor Flav Allegedly Assaulted By A Man In Las Vegas Casino [Video]

A cell phone video from inside the Sand Point Casino in Las Vegas allegedly depicts a man repeatedly punching a prone Flavor Flav in the face on Tuesday night. Another man who might be a Flav friend or a security guard, heard telling the assailant to stop it, briefly gets into a scuffle with the suspect before police or security arrive and take the suspect into custody.

TMZ, which obtained the footage embedded below, claims that the suspect accused Flavor Flav of disrespecting his mother.

Originally from Long Island, New York, and currently a Las Vegas resident, Flavor Flav (William Drayton Jr.), 58, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. The suspect, identified by multiple media outlets as Ugandi Howard, 44, was reportedly cited for misdemeanor battery and released; he is due back in court on March 6, AP reported. AP also claims that the suspect served a jail term for an involuntary manslaughter conviction and was released from prison in 2005.

Known for wearing an oversized clock on a chain around his neck, Flavor Flav originally burst onto the music scene as a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy. He launched a second career as a cast member on several reality shows including Flavor of Love, Strange Love, Surreal Life, and Couples Therapy. He and Public Enemy were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. The group’s “Fight the Power” album is being inducted this year into the Grammy Hall of Fame. He is also planning to put on a Las Vegas variety show if he can obtain the necessary funding.

In reporting on the incident, TMZ quipped that Flavor Flav was “clocked” by a stranger. Although he wasn’t actually outfitted with a clock at the time, TMZ noted that Flavor Flav was wearing a Muhammad Ali “Rumble in the Jungle” jacket when the beatdown occurred. Flav regularly goes bowling at the casino hotel where the attack occurred.

Shocking moment rapper Flavor Flav is repeatedly punched inside Las Vegas casino https://t.co/riaZo3Dyql — The Sun (@TheSun) January 25, 2018

XXL reports that Flav says he fell to the casino floor because he pulled a groin muscle in the altercation. The Las Vegas-Journal Review claims that casino surveillance video, which is not yet released, shows that the suspect threw the first punch at Flavor Flav. This story will be updated as new information from authorities becomes available.

Watch the video clip below in which Flavor Flav is allegedly attacked in a Las Vegas casino.