WWE Rumors: WWE Planning Another First-Time-Ever Match At ‘Elimination Chamber’ Next Month

WWE is making history this weekend with the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match at the iconic pay-per-view, but they may have even more in store. The Royal Rumble officially begins the road to WrestleMania 34, and there are a few PPV events before that takes place in April. One of those is the Elimination Chamber next month where Monday Night Raw superstars will compete in the demonic structure, but could that include the female superstars?

When Stephanie McMahon announced that there would be a women’s Royal Rumble for the first time in WWE history, the world was shocked and thrilled. Now, it would not be out of the question for more iconic moments and matches to include women as well.

According to Wrestling Inc., rumor has it that the Elimination Chamber event next month will feature both men’s and women’s chamber matches. The event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it could be a sign that specialty PPV matches from this point forward will have one for men and one for women.

A promotional ad for the Elimination Chamber event has appeared on the official Facebook page for the T-Mobile Arena, and it certainly seems to be the case.

As can be seen in the promotional ad, there are images of both Alexa Bliss and Samoa Joe, but that could mean nothing. Joe is currently injured and PPV promotional spots can sometimes just include a couple of random superstars without having any relevance as to what will happen at the event.

Still, it’s interesting to see that WWE and the T-Mobile Arena feature one female and one male while asking, “Which of the 12 WWE Raw superstars will make it inside?”

Each Elimination Chamber Match only has six competitors in it as two start out in the ring and the other four are in pods. The only time it has been different was for the tag-team title match which had teams standing in the pods.

With Bliss and Joe in the picture, though, it leads to the belief that there will be one chamber for the men and one for the women.

WWE

As of this time, WWE has not said anything regarding a women’s Elimination Chamber match, so it must be seen as speculation.

Over the course of the last couple of years, women’s wrestling has made tremendous strides, especially in WWE. Women have main-evented PPVs and Monday Night Raw while also having a Hell in a Cell Match and now their own Royal Rumble. If this is a trend, it seems as if it is going to continue as soon as next month when the Elimination Chamber has two matches — one for men and one for women. Now, it’s just a matter of time to see if WWE confirms the rumors.