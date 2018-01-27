Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s Due Date Reveal May Have Confirmed Joy-Anna’s Shotgun Wedding

It appears Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth may have accidentally confirmed her shotgun wedding rumors after Jinger Duggar Vuolo told fans how far along she is in her pregnancy.

At the end of summer 2017, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announced that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their first child. Although Duggar fans weren’t too shocked by this announcement, many were suspicious of the size of Joy-Anna’s belly, which appeared to be much bigger than a woman who had conceived on her wedding night just a few months earlier.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently announced her pregnancy on her blog right after the new year. While these two events don’t necessarily seem to correlate, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave fans a clue about her own due date, which she has been keeping mum.

If she had conceived on her wedding night, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth would be due in late February or early March. The reality TV star stated she was excited that her baby would be six months older than Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s in a congratulatory video posted online, which raised some serious eyebrows.

Fans correctly guessed that Jinger was three months along when she and Jeremy announced their pregnancy. Jinger and Jeremy’s church wrote online that the couple would be expecting their first child in July just a couple of days ago. Jinger further confirmed her actual due date by telling her fans on Instagram that she is now 15 weeks. If Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s baby will be, in fact, six months older than Jinger’s, that means Joy-Anna and Austin conceived at the end of April or the beginning of May, before their May 26 wedding.

Shotgun wedding rumors actually started as soon as Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin tied the knot, suddenly moving their ceremony up five months from their original publicized date. Staunch Duggar fans believe this was to throw off those who may show up uninvited, but others believe this was no accident.

While it is possible Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth may have misspoken or miscalculated the ages of their babies in the congratulatory video, it is also possible that she just told on herself.

Some fans took Jinger’s announcement as further proof that Joy-Anna had a shotgun wedding, asking other fans to take note of the size difference between Joy and Jinger at roughly the same time in their pregnancies.

“Look at the difference between her and Joy. Joy was only supposed to be 3 months,” one fan wrote.

Others commented on Joy’s relatively young age to be married with kids, even by Duggar stands.

“Poor Joy. She’s huge. How sad she didn’t get to enjoy being a young married woman with a pre-pregnancy body for very long at all,” another wrote.

A third chimed in on the situation.

“It’s not going to be a big baby, it’s going to be a normal size baby. She’s carrying big, because she’s further along her in pregnancy than she wants people to know. No shame in it, just think her family live in a glasshouse with the skinniest panes of glass.”

As the Duggar family is famous for covering up scandals, many believe that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has either already given birth and is keeping it under wraps or will give birth in the very near future.

Some fans believe that her parents will pretend the baby came later than it did by posting photos of the newborn several weeks after his or her birth. Others think the family might claim Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s baby was a preemie.