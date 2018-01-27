‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T.’s In Trouble, Damaged Heart Gives Out — Victoria And Reed Devastated

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) heart condition is way more serious than he’s letting on. On Friday’s episode, J.T. admitted that his heart is not in good shape, but as long as he takes his medication, he is okay. However, J.T. may have lied about the severity of his disease so Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) wouldn’t worry about him.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victoria may not be ready for the health problems that J.T. will soon face. Right now, they seem to be relying on sex, memories, and feelings. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria and J.T. will present a united front during the week of January 29. They know they will face a rough road ahead but remain committed to each other and Reed.

At some point, J.T.’s weak heart will give out. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he could collapse and slip into a coma. Perhaps he collapses and goes into a coma, and Victoria learns that he won’t make it. It’s possible that he could collapse during a heated argument with Victoria, which would leave her feeling guilty, especially if he doesn’t make it.

Sonja Flemming / CBS Images

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T.’s return was not permanent. He would only appear through February or March. Eventually, the writers will have to write him out.

The writing is on the wall, and it appears the Young and the Restless writers may be planning to kill J.T. off. It will pull at the longtime viewers’ heartstrings and could be good for ratings.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that J.T. will collapse and he will be rushed to the hospital. Victoria cry by his bedside, praying he will pull out of the coma. She will order the doctors to do whatever they can to save him. However, they could tell Victoria that there’s nothing they can do; J.T.’s condition is fatal.

J.T.’s poor health will play a role in his exit. At this point, no one knows what direction the writers will go. Perhaps they won’t kill J.T. off and send him to Europe for a cutting-edge experimental treatment, which would leave the door open for Thad Luckinbill to return at some point.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.