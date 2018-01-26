Briana DeJesus Goes On Twitter Rant Against Kailyn Lowry, Slams Her For Jumping From Man To Man

Briana DeJesus isn’t too happy about Kailyn Lowry’s recent interview on the Coffee and Convos podcast.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star targeted Kailyn Lowry on Twitter after learning her co-star had dissed her on the podcast show and slammed her for acting one way towards her in private and another way in public.

“I am always brought up into a convo and I just don’t understand why cause I don’t talk to anyone abut you,” Briana DeJesus wrote in a tweet, according to a January 26 report by Radar Online.

Briana DeJesus went on to say that while Kailyn Lowry has said horrible things about her publicly, she acts differently when no one is around. In fact, she recently called DeJesus and said they should leave social media alone when it comes to the issues they’ve been dealing with due to DeJesus’ on and off romance with Javi Marroquin.

“You are the first one to use my name to gain listeners,” Briana DeJesus wrote to Kailyn Lowry.

She even said that Kailyn Lowry has apologized to her but continues to act the same way.

Briana DeJesus then took aim at Kailyn Lowry’s strained relationship with her former husband, Javi Marroquin, claiming that while Lowry acts as if she’s the reason behind their issues, that is far from the case.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were married for three and a half years before ending their marriage in May 2016. In the months that followed, as Marroquin tended to his deployment in Qatar, the Teen Mom 2 star wasted no time embarking on a new relationship and after getting pregnant just months later, she and her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, called it quits.

While Javi Marroquin dated on and off after his split from Kailyn Lowry, his romance with Briana DeJesus didn’t begin until the end of last year and ended just months later. Since then, they have faced allegations of a possible reunion but aren’t currently dating.

