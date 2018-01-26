Watch Pacers Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

On Friday night, basketball fans will watch Pacers vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage as the two Eastern Conference opponents face off. This latest matchup will feature two teams with All-Star players on the court, as LeBron James just recently selected his team for the upcoming game. The other two All-Star players, Kevin Love and Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, were both selected by LeBron for his squad, but tonight these players will be competing for the win. Here’s the latest game preview with start time, TV channels, odds to win, and how to watch the Pacers vs. Cavaliers live streaming online feeds.

Tonight’s game features a Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) team that has gone just 1-4 over their last five games and has lost two-straight, according to ESPN. Most recently, they lost on the road at San Antonio, 114-102, but also suffered a 24-point loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. As they head into tonight’s matchup, the team looks to be healthy, with Channing Frye listed as “Day-to-Day” right now, but no other notable injuries. However, there will be a notable lineup change, as head coach Tyronn Lue said that his player Tristan Thompson will be a starter for tonight’s game.

.@RealTristan13 grabbed double-digit boards in seven of eight #CavsPacers contests during the regular season and playoffs in 2016-17. FIVE KEYS: https://t.co/sKvbKCHSpa pic.twitter.com/8wz8X9CzHL — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 26, 2018

The Indiana Pacers (26-22) have only listed rookie T.J. Leaf on their injury report, also with a “Day-to-Day” status. That should make for another interesting battle in Cleveland, as the last time these two teams met, Indiana grabbed a four-point win at home behind Oladipo’s 33 points. Oladipo will be part of his first All-Star team in February and will be on the same team with captain LeBron James and Cavs’ teammate Kevin Love.

For this game in their regular season series, Cleveland is a consensus six-point favorite at home, according to Odds Shark, who also lists the Cavaliers anywhere from -245 to -255 on the moneyline. The visiting Pacers are installed at +200 to +215 depending on the sportsbook, and the over/under total is 223 at several sportsbooks. In these two teams’ past 10 meetings, Cleveland has the 7-3 straight up edge, but just a 3-6-1 record against the spread. The points total has also gone “over” in four of the last five games these two teams played in Cleveland.

Friday night’s matchup featuring the Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage is available through several networks, based on viewing region. For the Cleveland area, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) provides telecasts of most games that aren’t on national TV. For the Indiana region, it will be Fox Sports Indiana (FSIND). All other viewers will need an NBA League Pass subscription in order to watch tonight’s game on TV.

Cable and satellite subscribers in the Fox Sports regions can also use the Fox Sports website or mobile apps to watch the Pacers vs. Cavs live streaming online. Other viewers can purchase this game individually or purchase a season subscription at the NBA League Pass website to watch this match live online.