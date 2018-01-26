Briana DeJesus Planning On Launching YouTube Channel Despite Always Deleting Social Media Posts

Briana DeJesus decided that she wanted to delete Javi Marroquin from her social media accounts when she broke things off with him after dating him a few months. This isn’t the first time that Briana has purged her social media accounts, deleting everything she had ever shared with the world. DeJesus also deleted everything from her Twitter account when she joined Teen Mom 2 and started slamming Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. Even though Briana is the master of deleting everything from her social media profiles, including mean and aggressive tweets attacking people in her life, she’s now thinking about adding another social media platform.

According to a new tweet, Briana DeJesus is thinking about starting a YouTube channel for her fans. It’s clear that she has some followers who are loyal to her despite everything she has been through after joining Teen Mom 2. DeJesus got immediate feedback on her tweet, where she asked her fans whether they would be interested in a YouTube channel. Some people were curious about what the channel would be about, but it sounds like she will talk about everything from makeup to parenting. In other words, fans will get to know Briana better via this channel.

However, it’s possible that another social media platform will be a challenge for Briana. Unlike some of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Briana tends to delete everything from her social media accounts. When she used to slam Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, she would quickly delete tweets. Even her fans have commented on her decision to constantly delete tweets. But if she starts doing videos, it may be harder to find success. She will spend hours doing video content, but she may find herself deleting the videos if she continues with her pattern. That may be frustrating for fans, so hopefully, she will do some positive evergreen content, not videos slamming her Teen Mom 2 co-stars like she has done on Twitter.

Briana DeJesus has merely asked fans about the YouTube channel but hasn’t revealed when the channel would be ready. It’s possible she wants her fans to help her out when it comes to content.