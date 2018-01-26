Javi Marroquin Reveals He And Kailyn Lowry Have Failed Each Other After Divorce

Javi Marroquin is currently grieving over his relationship, as he recently broke things off with Briana DeJesus. The two of them dated for a few months, but they ended it over disagreements in their relationship. As soon as Marroquin was single, people guessed that he would go back to Kailyn Lowry so they could work out their issues. But after they spent time together during the filming for Marriage Bootcamp, it looked like they would not be able to work things out. Now, Kailyn is focusing on her third son, Lux Russell, a child she had after she broke things off with Marroquin.

As it turns out, it sounds like Marroquin is learning several things after ending his marriage to Kailyn. He’s getting some advice from his co-workers, who are teaching him things about relationships, trust, and apologies. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that one of his co-workers revealed that once you start arguing with people, you have lost your communication. You have lost your chance to work something out and Marroquin has revealed that he should apologize if they get to that point. Of course, it’s possible that Marroquin is referring to work, as he needs to communicate with his Air Force co-workers.

“One of my airman just said to me… if you’ve gotten to the point where you’re arguing, you’ve failed to communicate effectively, therefore an I’m sorry is needed,” Javi Marroquin revealed on social media.

However, it sounds like he realizes that he can bring this mentality to his work as well, as he needs to have clear communication with his co-workers. But it’s also possible that he’s thinking about his failed relationship with Briana. While they never went public about fighting, it is possible that they had a few arguments, as she wanted surgery. She wanted a similar surgery to what Javi’s ex-wife had done, a surgery he didn’t approve of. But it sounds like Marroquin may change his attitude with future relationships, as he won’t argue with people to the point of fighting.

Javi Marroquin is currently single, but he has revealed that he still wants a family and more children. Despite trying to make a relationship work with Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, he is now single and focusing on work and his health.