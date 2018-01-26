Lala Kent Talks ‘Standing Alone’ And Needing Alcohol After Deleting Photos Of Randall Emmett From Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have possibly parted ways after about two years of dating.

Following their recent trip to Utah, where they attended several events during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the Vanderpump Rules star surfaced on her Instagram page and deleted all traces of her boyfriend. A short time later, she appeared on Twitter, where she shared a couple of cryptic posts about being alone and needing alcohol.

“My morning advice to you. Start cutting more and more sh*t out of your life, daily. Even if you’re standing alone in the end, I promise you, you won’t feel lonely,” she wrote on January 25.

Hours later, Lala Kent added, “I need a fish bowl full of Pinot bout now.”

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett began dating in early 2016 but chose to keep their relationship private for some time due to the fact that Emmett was still married to Ambyr Childers, the mother of his kids. Then, after the former couple’s divorce was finalized at the end of last month, Kent shared the first photo of the two of them on her Instagram page. Since then, Kent continued to share photos of herself and Emmett from time to time before deleting every one of them.

Lala Kent was accused of dating a married man during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules but denied it.

Lala Kent hasn’t confirmed a breakup with Randall Emmett, nor has she revealed that she and Emmett are on the rocks. However, with no photos of her boyfriend remaining on her page and a couple of suspiciously written Twitter posts, it’s hard to think that they are still going strong.

Lala Kent’s relationship has been kept away from the Vanderpump Rules cameras for years, but during Season 6, Kent discussed their romance on camera. That said, she has been clear on numerous occasions that her successful boyfriend will never actually make an appearance on the show.

