‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle & Summer Return, A Fan Favorite Exits, & 2 New Faces Arrive

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease a few casting shakeups will change Genoa City. A fan favorite will exit for a few weeks but will return in mid-March. Two new faces will arrive in the next few weeks. Plus, Kyle and Summer will return in the future. Read below to find out the latest comings and goings spoilers for Y&R.

Jason Canela will appear as Arturo the sexy building contractor on Friday, February 2. He will probably help Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) with their adventure as landlords.

Shanica Knowles will play a talented singer whose career Devon (Bryton James) will help cultivate after Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) song drama. Her first episode will air on February 9.

Daniel Hall, who plays Scott Grainger, Jr., exited The Young and the Restless on January 17. He could pop up in Genoa City after Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) returns from maternity leave. She’s expected to return to work in mid-February. She will return just in time for May sweep storylines. She has pre-taped a few scenes so that she could appear in February sweeps.

Max Shippee, who played Graham Bloodworth, exited The Young and the Restless. Graham died on January 18, and he will no longer appear on the soap opera.

Marla Adams, who plays Dina Mergeron, left Genoa City to spend time in Paris with her granddaughter, Abby. Traci (Beth Maitland) reported that Dina had full support from her caretakers and doctors. She recommended Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) let their mother stay there.

Kyle Abbott has been in New York City for several years. Many Young and the Restless viewers have mentioned that Jack’s son should come back to Genoa City, but so far, he hasn’t. Soap Opera Digest revealed that Y&R is actively trying to find the perfect Kyle. The scoop suggests that Kyle could be the next Jabot CEO.

Another shocking casting scoop claims that CBS is looking for the new Summer Newman. Hunter King exited the role for on the primetime show, Life in Pieces. Perhaps Summer and Kyle will return to Genoa City together. Phylis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick could use their daughter in town. Plus, Young and the Restless fans miss seeing Summer and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) scenes.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.