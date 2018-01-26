Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2018: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Stars Will Spend More Time Together, Received Backlash

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are undeniably among the most successful tandems in Hollywood. As a matter of fact, their first two movies together – Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker– were able to rake hundreds of millions worldwide. Avid followers of the romantic erotic drama series are now excited about the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed movie despite the countless issues hounding its lead stars.

Several months ago, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were allegedly feuding. Express previously reported that the 35-year-old Irish actor got pissed at his leading lady’s bad attitude on the set of the Fifty Shades Freed movie. The publication stated that the rumored girlfriend of Chris Martin acted like a “diva” and her co-stars were not able to handle it well.

“She was out of control, it was incredible.”

It was even claimed that the management had asked Melanie Griffith to speak to Dakota Johnson. “All of the people working on Fifty Shades are very happy this was the last installment of the trilogy!” an unnamed source claimed. The same tipster said that Jamie Dornan and the Fifty Shades Freed actress have stopped communicating since then.

However, recent reports suggest that everything is going well between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. In fact, the two bankable stars were all smiles when they attended a press conference for the imminent Fifty Shades Freed movie. Metro UK reported that the event took place in West Hollywood earlier this week.

Oh yes, Jamie Dornan is going to *sing* in Fifty Shades Freed https://t.co/7IeAqIquZQ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 9, 2018

The news outlet also suggested that the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars would be spending more time together in the upcoming days as they continue to promote the trilogy’s last installment. Spoilers claimed that the characters of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson would have to face a lot of quandaries in the movie before they could finally have their happy ever after. It was previously revealed that Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele would tie the knot and have two kids later on.

Dakota Johnson is joined by handsome co-star Jamie Dornan for Fifty Shades Freed photocall https://t.co/Z4Zadfbb2j — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Independent shared that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson received worst actor and worst actress nominations at the 2018 Razzie Awards. Their latest film, Fifty Shades Darker, was also named as one of the nominees in the worst picture category. Press Association film editor Damon Smith said that the second installment of the romantic erotic drama series was funny and the performances of its lead stars have failed to meet fans’ expectations.

“Pantomime villainy bumps and grinds against clunky plotting and a miasma of softly lit sex scenes devoid of any erotic charge despite the wanton lip-biting of actress Dakota Johnson.”

The Fifty Shades Darker lead stars have yet to comment on their latest Razzie nominations. Catch the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed movie on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!