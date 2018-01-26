Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Vanessa Marcil Announces Devastating News

Vanessa Marcil was once a fan favorite on General Hospital. She was half of the super couple Brenda and Sonny (Maurice Benard). While it has been several years since Marcil has been back to Port Charles to ruffle feathers, fans have remained hopeful she would eventually come back. In fact, last November, rumors swirled that she may be returning for sweeps. It would have been perfect considering Steve Burton and Tamara Braun had returned to General Hospital as well.

When Vanessa Marcil teased big news on social media, General Hospital fans got really excited. As it turns out, the news was about the former soap star expecting a baby. It was a surprise for everyone, though Marcil admitted she had suffered several miscarriages prior to getting pregnant with the child they called OPM (our precious miracle). A few weeks later, Vanessa revealed the baby on the way would be a little girl. It was a very exciting time in her life.

Unfortunately, Soap Opera Digest reports that Vanessa Marcil miscarried her little girl. Details about the devastating loss have been kept private for the family to mourn the loss. General Hospital fans have sent condolences to Marcil via social media. At this time, they are asking for privacy. It is unclear how far along she was in the pregnancy, but far enough to already know the sex of the baby. Marcil has a teenage son who she shares with former flame, Brian Austin Green.

In recent weeks, Vanessa Marcil has been very active on social media. She revealed that she decided to exit General Hospital because she was offered less than 50 percent of what her male counterparts were offered as a salary. Meanwhile, she was in nearly every scene with them. Of course, Marcil was vocal about her situation as she is a crusader for equal rights for women in Hollywood.

At this point, it looks like a General Hospital return would be a far-fetched idea. With what has just happened, coupled with the current outrage of other soap-related situations, Marcil will likely take time to heal and process everything that has occurred over the last several months.