Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Images Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, two of the most anticipated devices of 2018, were just leaked on Twitter. Images of the devices appeared on the Twitter account of the popular revealer, Evan Blass. In an earlier Tweet on January, 16, Evan Blass revealed the launch date of the flagship devices from Samsung to be February 26. Pre-orders will begin March 1, and shipping commences March 16.

In a report via VentureBeat, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will likely retain the dimensions of their predecessors (the Galaxy S8 and S8+). The devices will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung’s Exynos 9810 systems-on-chips. The Qualcomm version is slated for the U.S. market while the Exynos version is for the rest of the world. The S9 comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage combo, while the S9+ will feature a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage combo. The Samsung devices both feature 8-megapixel front-facing cameras. From the leaked images, the front-facing cameras may also be aided by a front-facing flash.

Samsung recently sent invitations for the Galaxy S9 Unpacked event on February 25, 2018, where the devices will be officially revealed. Rumors suggest that the devices will sport updated imaging software and hardware while retaining the 12-megapixel camera. Consumers can expect a refreshed user interface based on Android 8.0 on the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The Galaxy S9 will feature a 5.8-inch display, and the S9+ will have a 6.2-inch display, according to VentureBeat.

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ https://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

Unfortunately, Samsung was not able to implement the onscreen fingerprint sensor available in the new Vivo device. The Verge tested the onscreen fingerprint sensor in Vivo’s X20 Plus UD at CES 2018 and gave some positive feedback. Vivo’s X20 Plus UD is the first mobile phone with this feature, but the device will only be available in China for now. Unable to replicate this feat, the fingerprint sensor of the Samsung devices will be located below the camera, similar to the recently released Galaxy A8 and A8+.

The Galaxy Unpacked celebration will be held at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25. The Galaxy Unpacked event is tagged “the camera, reimagined,” indicating some major changes to the camera of the soon-to-be-released devices by Samsung.