‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Jan 29: Hope Rages At Steffy Over Cheating – Bill Begs For A Chance

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, January 29 through Friday, February 2 reveal that two brothers find a truce in their contentious relationship, but this might not last. Broken hearts suffer in LA, and one pleads for a chance at new love. The news of the father and daughter-in-law cheating continues to spread and lead to more confrontations, including physical violence and a bitter war of words between two women. Here’s what will happen next week on B&B.

B&B Spoilers For Monday, January 29

As the week kicks off, Bill Spencer (Don DIamont) finds himself the victim of more aggression from Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), according to Bold spoilers. Ridge assaults Bill and then goes to plead with someone to help save his daughter’s marriage. Ridge begs Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) not to let Bill wreck the family that he and Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) are just starting.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that fresh off the beating from her dad, Bill goes back to Steffy to tell her that he loves her and wants to be with her. Bill wants to raise her baby with her, and what’s strange is that’s exactly what Liam suggested this week. Steffy is stunned but isn’t ready to give up on Liam just yet. But Bill’s words will stick with her, and at least she’s got a fallback plan.

Looks like Steffy got her answer. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Sb4KCRckk4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 25, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers For Tuesday, January 30

After his unsatisfying conversation with Liam, B&B spoilers from Soap Central tease that Ridge decides to focus on the Forrester family and goes to see Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher). Thorne has made no bones about the fact that he thinks Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) can do better than Ridge, but now that Ridge’s ring is on Brooke’s finger, will Thorne back down?

Ridge has a special request of Thorne that plays out on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is thrilled that Ridge and Brooke are back on track and getting hitched. Quinn offers that she and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will host the wedding at the Forrester estate. Wedding photos have already leaked, and it looks like everyone is on hand for the big day.

B&B Spoilers For Wednesday, January 31

The Tuesday conversation carries over between Ridge and Thorne, and the younger brother is stunned by the olive branch that he’s offered. Ridge asks Thorne to be his best man at his wedding to Brooke. Thorne is shocked, and this seems to be a genuine moment between the warring brothers, but it could also be that Ridge wants to get Thorne involved so he’ll stop criticizing the union.

That same day, Brooke goes to her son Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) to ask his blessing for her upcoming wedding with Ridge. Rick gives his tentative endorsement to her seventh (or is it the eighth?) wedding to his brother but sets a condition. Brooke hopes that her decision to forgive Ridge and marry him might inspire Liam to forgive Steffy and go back to their marriage before it’s too late.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers For Thursday, February 1

Now that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is back in town, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) can’t waste any time. She goes back to see Liam to offer comfort. Liam is on edge by all the pressure he’s getting from Steffy and Ridge to take her back. Sally wants to be there for Liam, but she’s also trying to stake a claim, and this is a challenge because he’s depressed, angry, and on edge.

B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps predict Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is taken off guard when he runs into Hope at Forrester Creations. They haven’t had significant contact since Hope miscarried his baby and she ran out of town. Things are awkward particularly since Wyatt can’t tell her that he’s moved on with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) since that’s still a guarded secret.

B&B Spoilers For Friday, February 2

On Friday, a disgruntled Thorne is roped into wedding planning along with Katie, Brooke, Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer), Pam Douglas (Alley Mills), and Maya Avant (Karla Mosley). Thorne has a feeling that Ridge tricked him into this, so Bold fans might wonder whether he takes the opportunity to sabotage the ceremony. The wedding is set for February sweeps.

Thursday on @bandb_cbs: Liam told Steffy he thinks she is meant to be with Bill. Read the entire #BoldandBeautiful recap https://t.co/0J0YFQVCQ8 pic.twitter.com/QcwXCO5XsP — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) January 26, 2018

As the week closes, Hope finally learns that Steffy slept with Bill, and she’s disgusted. Hope heads over to confront her rival with some choice words that will cut Steffy to the quick. Hope reminds her of some ugly truths about Steffy’s past and is sickened by how she betrayed Liam. Steffy gets defensive and tries to play the pregnancy card, but Hope is not having it.

As Brooke and Ridge lock in wedding plans and choose their maid of honor and best man, they are ready to put a ring on it and seal the deal. Catch up on the latest Bold scoop on Bill’s shocking paternity secret, the rumored secret Hope is keeping, and Ridge and Liam’s revenge plan against Bill. Watch CBS daytime to see new episodes, and check back here often for all the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.