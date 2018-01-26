Leah Messer Only Shaking Her Head At ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars Spreading Drug Rumours About Her

Leah Messer seems to be focusing on herself, her daughters, and on living a positive life these days. The Teen Mom 2 star has revealed she is focusing on school and it seems like she’s spending a lot of time with her daughter Addie. It’s possible that Jeremy Calvert is working a lot and Addie is spending more time with her mother. As it turns out, Leah still has to deal with bad rumors about herself even though she’s spending time with her kids. Drug rumors surfaced earlier this week, but now her co-stars are joining in on the drug rumors.

At first, it seemed like the tabloids only ran the story and a few Teen Mom 2 viewers commented on the rumors. The majority of Leah’s fans defended her, but it sounds like her co-stars are now sharing the tabloid articles to make money. According to a new tweet, Leah Messer is now revealing that she can only shake her head at the fact that her co-stars are now spreading drug rumors about her via click-bait articles. One can imagine that it is hurtful for her to read these stories from her co-stars’ Twitter accounts, as she thought they would have her back

When Leah Messer was confronted with these drug rumors and the fact that her Teen Mom OG and her Teen Mom 2 co-stars were sharing the stories for money, she revealed she could only shake her head. She didn’t seem too upset. One can imagine that she isn’t close friends with her co-stars, as they aren’t coming to her defense. When Maci Bookout was confronting Mackenzie Standifer at the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Amber Portwood got up to defend her friend. Leah isn’t getting any support from people who are supposed to be her friends. It may even be a stab in the back that her co-stars are sharing news stories about Leah talking about suicide and meth – and making money from the shares. Surely, that could break some old friendships.

Leah Messer may not care about the rumors about her, but it may be super painful for her that her Teen Mom co-stars aren’t coming to her defense.