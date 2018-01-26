Oprah And Reese Witherspoon Sprout Extra Body Parts On ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover, Sending Twitter Into Frenzy

Vanity Fair’s latest edition hit the shelves yesterday, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to pick up on the seemingly extra body parts that Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon appeared to sprout for the occasion. The cover photo for their annual Hollywood issue was taken by the famous Annie Lebovitz, and it featured the top people from the industry for 2018.

While controversy over who was picked for the Vanity Fair cover might have been an expected topic of debate, that didn’t happen. Instead, folks honed in on the extra limbs that Oprah and Reese seemingly sprouted overnight, according to Fox News.

Before the cover was even published, some problems popped up. People Magazine reports that James Franco had to be digitally erased from the Vanity Fair cover after the sexual harassment charges were made against him.

Once the cover emerged online Thursday, the controversy over the star’s limbs bubbled up with the appearance of extra body parts, causing some confusion among some Twitter users.

One tweet asked, “I’m [trying to] figure out how many legs Reese Witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes.”

Vanity Fair cover photoshop FAIL: Reese Witherspoon has three legs. https://t.co/GDtDowEBYg — bodkinpoint (@bodkinpoint) January 26, 2018

Reese, who is leaning on her friend Oprah in the picture, appears to have not two legs, but three, according to what folks on Twitter were seeing. Within no time, Reese and her “three legs” went viral. It also didn’t take long for Reese to catch wind of this, but she took it all in her stride and posted a tweet that showed her sense of humor, which is seen below.

Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ????( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Oprah is said to have three hands in another photo taken during the shoot, adding another limb for her as well. You can see it in the picture on the right side of this tweet below from the Daily Mail. Oprah has one hand on her own hip, one on her own lap, and then a third hand is seen with Oprah’s fingertips popping out from under Reese’s arm.

A Photoshop fail left Oprah with THREE HANDS and Reese has THREE LEGS in this Vanity Fair shoot https://t.co/S6bIYyqut2 — Peter J. Mylin (@StationHeaven) January 26, 2018

Oprah also had some fun with suddenly sprouting a third had. She replied to Reese Witherspoon’s tweet as seen below.

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand????????????????????????❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Twitter users chimed in and also had some fun with these extra limbs suddenly showing up on some very famous celebrities.

How did this Photoshop blunder occur on such a major magazine cover? https://t.co/V8rPZa70vw — TAXI (@designtaxi) January 26, 2018

THE TEA SO FAR: 1. There's not 13 but 12 people in this photo.

2. Reese has 3 legs.

3. Zendaya has 1 leg.

4. Oprah has 3 hands in one of the photos. WHO EDITED VANITY FAIR IS THIS A JOKE ???? https://t.co/rztnXOEWWk — danielle (@taronegertuns) January 25, 2018

She’d better be a great hugger, with that extra arm — Isaac Cates (@DrIsaacCates) January 26, 2018

This is almost creepy! ???? Also, why would they doctor a “behind the scenes” pic? — Monica V (@smallwhitedog) January 26, 2018

Reese Witherspoon Has 3 Legs & Oprah Has 3 Hands In Vanity Fair Photoshop Fail & Fans Freak- Pics https://t.co/nnOK4c2T6j — Jennifer Mansfield (@nimatachigamika) January 26, 2018

Many people were stunned that such a big event would emerge with not one, but two epic Photoshop fails. Despite the extra limbs peeking out, the celebrities looked gorgeous, which was what some folks suggested during their critiques of the extra body parts.