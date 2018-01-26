Miley Cyrus Wears No Underwear While Donning Split Pants In NYC

Miley Cyrus wore no underwear while donning a pair of split pants in New York City. The pop star went on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday to discuss her upcoming performance on the Grammy Awards and was photographed in a risque outfit afterward.

Daily Mail reported that the 25-year-old was seen walking around the studio in black slacks that had a split at the top of the thigh that supposedly did little to cover up everything. The slacks, which had studded embellishments, also had a split at the lower leg. She added a leather cab-driver cap and a shiny black leather coat with a colorful illustration of Elton John on the back. Her black heels consisted of white lettering on the side reading “Elton John.” Cyrus will be performing with John at the Grammys this Sunday.

DM reveals that earlier in the day Miley Cyrus was signing music memorabilia set to be auctioned off for the Annual MusiCares Person of the Year Awards that will honor Fleetwood Mac. The former Hannah Montana star stayed consistent with her Elton John theme by sporting a large black T-shirt of the musician’s image and strutting around in skintight black PVC pants. The look was completed with red socks and black combat while accessorizing it with gold hoop earrings, several rings, and gold bracelets.

Miley wore her hair down for the occasion. A glimpse of her look is seen below, but complete images of Miley Cyrus wearing no underwear with the split pants can be viewed on Daily Mail.

Miley Cyrus attends event in VERY daring split trousers that flash the flesh https://t.co/0zrgzsHUHO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 26, 2018

TMZ had a photo of the seating chart for the Grammy Awards and it showed that Miley is seated just behind Elton John, who’s sitting in the front row. Sitting on Miley’s right will be Sam Smith and to Elton John’s left will be Lady Gaga.

The Grammy Awards will air this Sunday from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Miley Cyrus has also been in the news over rumors she and Liam Hemsworth secretly tied the knot in Australia, but it’s been confirmed that they haven’t married yet. Gossip Cop just debunked another report claiming they were on their honeymoon during their beach vacation Byron Bay. The pair is still engaged and hasn’t revealed any plans as to when they’ll get married. It’s likely the rumors and speculations will continue until the day comes they decide to be husband and wife.