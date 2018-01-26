Celine Dion Confesses The Past Few Weeks Have Been Rough With Illness But Shares Amazing Photo With Adele

There’s no doubt that the past few weeks have been tough on singer Celine Dion, who has been battling illness on and off.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the songstress was forced to cancel a number of her Las Vegas shows at Caesar’s Palace as she was plagued with illness. In all, the singer canceled seven shows in total but is expected to resume her Las Vegas residency at the end of March.

On her Facebook page, Celine’s team told fans that the singer had been suffering from “congestion and irritation of the vocal chords” due to a cold, and it was doctor’s orders that the singer should rest until she kicks the illness.

But when Celine was performing in the middle of January, she was greeted by an extra special guest during one of her shows. According to E! Online, 29-year-old singer, Adele, was able to catch one of Celine’s shows on January 12.

Just today, the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer shared a photo of the two ladies together, and they appear to be backstage at Celine’s show at Caesar’s Palace. Celine is dressed in a sparkly gold and silver sequined dress with long sleeves, but Adele opted for something more casual.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jan 26, 2018 at 3:03am PST

Since she’s clearly a huge fan of Celine, the ‘Hello’ singer can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt with Celine’s face on it and the Titanic ship in the background. Adele is all smiles as Celine makes a surprised face and points at the 29-year-old’s sweatshirt.

Though Adele attended the show earlier this month, Celine just posted the photo of the famous duo on her Instagram page this morning. Within just five hours of being posted, the photo’s spread like wildfire, with over 147,000 likes, as well as over 2,600 comments.

“I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks…a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs…” the singer started off the post.

Dion then goes on to say that she is feeling better now, and though she wasn’t able to perform at all of her shows, she was glad that Adele was able to make it to a show.

“I love her so much!!” Celine said of Adele at the end of the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo of the talented pair, expressing their excitement.

“Two of my favs in one photo!”

“You should absolutely do a song together” another suggested.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:15pm PST

Though Adele did not share the same photo of the pair together on her own Instagram page, she did share a post on January 12, the day that she attended the show. The picture is just a simple selfie of Adele wearing her Celine shirt with an adorable caption.

“Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x,” the singer wrote.

Maybe Celine will return the favor by going to one of Adele’s shows sometime in the future. Only time will tell.