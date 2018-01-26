Tyler Baltierra Weight Loss: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Speaks Out On Instagram, Shares New Photo

Tyler Baltierra is losing weight and looking great as his wife continues to seek treatment in an Arizona rehab center.

As Catelynn Lowell remains in treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts at the end of last year, the Teen Mom OG star’s husband is focusing on his physical health and dieting and exercising in an effort to lose weight. He’s also chronicling his weight loss journey on Instagram and recently shared a new photo.

“Hey there jawline, how you doin? I missed ya,” Tyler Baltierra wrote in the caption of his January 25 post. “For real though, it feels so damn good dropping this weight. The cool thing about confidence, is that it looks good on EVERYONE!”

Prior to his latest image, Tyler Baltierra posted photos of before and after his weight loss. In the caption of those images, the longtime reality star said that he was feeling great after losing nearly 30 pounds.

As for his wife, Catelynn Lowell continues to struggle with her mental health. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, the longtime reality star surfaced on Twitter in mid-November of last year and shocked fans by confirming her thoughts of suicide. At the same time, after admitting to thinking of different ways to take her life, Lowell said she was entering treatment.

A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Jan 24, 2018 at 3:26pm PST

After spending several weeks in treatment, Catelynn Lowell returned home to Michigan, and to her husband and their daughter, three-year-old Novalee Reign, but ultimately decided to return. Then, after leaving treatment a second time, she decided she wasn’t yet done and went back for a third time.

Catelynn Lowell’s mental health struggles have been ongoing and after the birth of her daughter in January 2015, she experienced intense issues with postpartum depression that led her to seek treatment. Since then, she appeared to be doing well until the end of last year.

Hopefully, after her latest stint in rehab, Catelynn Lowell will have gotten to a better place and can return to her role as a mommy and wife.

To see more of Tyler Baltierra and his co-stars, including his wife, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, Andrew Glennon, Kristina Anderson, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and Farrah Abraham, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.