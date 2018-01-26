Melania Trump ‘Scandal’ Dreams Could Come True – Viola Davis Really Wants To Talk To Her

Viola Davis is willing to give Melania Trump a cameo on her hit show, How To Get Away With Murder, but not because she likes her. The First Lady recently confessed that the drama is one of her favorite shows and Davis might make her dreams come true — as long as she gets something in return.

Davis Wants Melania On Her Show

According to Huffington Post, Davis appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and was asked about creating a part for Melania on How To Get Away With Murder. Davis said that she would consider giving Melania a part on the show because she really wants to talk to her and get the inside scoop on what’s really going at the White House.

Davis, who recently spoke in Los Angeles about sexual harassment, was obviously joking about Melania, but it would be interesting to see the two team up and find out what Davis could learn about Melania’s marriage with Donald Trump.

Melania Visits Holocaust Museum Before Heading To Florida

Melania’s marriage has come under fire over the past year. Between the couple’s awkward public appearances to rumors of cheating, Melania and her husband are rumored to be on the verge of a major split. In fact, Melania recently backed out of her trip to Davos, Switzerland with Trump amid rumors that he cheated on her with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Instead of flying across the world with her husband, Melania flew to West Palm Beach yesterday following her unexpected visit to Washington’s Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust,” Melania shared. “Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember.”

Why Did Melania Ditch Trump In Davos

It is not known why Melania cancelled her Davos trip and flew to Florida this week. The cancellation comes amid rumors that Trump cheated on Melania back in 2006, months after she gave birth to their son, Barron.

Trump condemned the rumors as false, even though his attorney, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet, an accusation Daniels also denies. Trump allegedly made the payment a month before the election in 2016. Even if the rumors aren’t true, the headlines are likely causing a lot of tension between the First Lady and her husband.

Melania Remains Quiet

The White House has not commented on the cheating scandal and claims that Melania cancelled the Davos trip because of scheduling issues. Melania and Trump had their 13th wedding anniversary this week, though they did not celebrate the occasion publicly. Melania’s last post on social media was on January 20, when she commented on her first year in Washington.

She also shared a few photos from her visit to the Holocaust museum, though she hasn’t revealed why she made the trip to Florida. Donald Trump, meanwhile, is currently in Davos and has not commented on the recent rumors surrounding Melania Trump.