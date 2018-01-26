‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Her Feud With Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has made no secret of the fact that she does not get along with her co-star, Briana DeJesus. DeJesus, who is the newest cast member on the MTV reality series, used to be on friendly terms with Lowry, but things drastically changed once Briana began dating Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

According to a Jan. 26 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry recently had Javi Marroquin on her podcast Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. During their chat, the Teen Mom 2 star brought up the topic of Briana DeJesus, and Javi refused to say a bad word against his ex-girlfriend. In fact, Marroquin defended DeJesus saying that she’s not “what she portrays on the show,” and revealing that Briana was a good person.

Kailyn Lowry seemingly didn’t want to hear about how good Briana DeJesus was. The Teen Mom 2 personality interrupted Javi Marroquin’s comments about his former girlfriend, and claimed that Briana doesn’t portray herself as a good person when does does things like verbally bash Kailyn, the mother of Javi’s son Lincoln. Lowry then went into detail about some of the explicit things DeJesus has said to her in the past, including calling her a “dumb b–ch.”

Javi then said he didn’t want to hash out old arguments between Briana and Kailyn, and added that there was a real possibility that he and DeJesus may get back together, and that if that were to happen he would like it if all three of them could get along for the sake of their children. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she and Briana DeJesus will “never get along,” and that Javi Marroquin should not have allowed her to “disrespect” her to her face and in text messages. “Pigs will fly when that girl apologizes to me,” Kailyn added.

Briana DeJesus seemingly got wind of the conversation Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin had on the podcast and quickly took to her Twitter account to respond to Kail’s comments. “Don’t [expletive] talk about me when I don’t talk about you,” she wrote.

Teen Mom 2 is set to return to MTV later this year.