‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Noah Spills To Devon About Tessa And Mariah’s Kiss, Both Men Heartbroken

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 29 tease Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) will reveal a major shocker to Devon (Bryton James). On Friday’s episode, Noah breaks up with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) after learning she and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) shared a steamy kiss in San Francisco.

Devon decided not to publish the song, fearing a lawsuit from Mariah. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he felt terrible that Tessa was pulled from the music label and offered her a job in the office. However, he warned her that if she messes up again, he will have to fire her.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Devon is feeling stressed out after taking Tessa off the music label. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he really needed her song to keep his label afloat. Because he had to pull her song and contract, he needs to find new talent fast.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Noah will storm into Hamilton-Winters’ office and dump Tessa belongings from his apartment at her feet. At first, Devon was taken aback by the way Noah was behaving toward Tessa. He believes that Noah may be overreacting. He understands why Noah would side with his sister, but he feels like he’s the one who got screwed in this whole journal-turned-song fiasco. Devon will get an earful about what really happened between Mariah and Tessa.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa begs Noah not to say anything to Devon. Noah asks Tessa to tell Devon about the time they were all in San Francisco and the girls made out while they were alone in the hotel suite. Devon feels blindsided by the news. He never expected the secret between them to be romantic feelings and a passionate kiss.

Devon feels betrayed by the news. However, he informs Tessa that he wished everyone had been honest and open about it. He adds that he has no problem with two people of the same sex having a genuine and loving relationship. He believes that if the girls had been honest about it from the beginning, things would be a lot different.

After Noah storms out of the office, Tessa wants to tell her side of the story with Mariah. Devon isn’t sure it matters what she has to say. Tessa has proven that she cannot be trusted.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.