Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Baby Bombshells Revealed, From Pregnancy Sex To ‘Limbo’ Love [Rumors]

Kylie Jenner has stolen the celebrity pregnancy spotlight when it comes to baby bump rumors. And the crafty Keeping Up With The Kardashians star succeeded in getting all that attention by playing it extra-cautious with social media and public appearances. But all of Kylie’s pregnancy ploys haven’t stopped her fans from wondering what’s going on with Jenner and Travis Scott. An insider identified as someone close to Kylie dropped several bombshells about Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott in an interview with Hollywood Life.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Sex Life Lacks, Says Insider

Although Jenner and Scott are still in touch, their relationship has dramatically changed. Kylie stopped having sex during her pregnancy, and she is feeling resentful of Travis, according to the source. And as for their love? It’s reportedly in “limbo” land, along with having sex.

“Kylie [Jenner] and Travis [Scott] are in limbo right now. They haven’t had sex in three months.”

In addition, the insider revealed that Jenner insists that she and Scott are still a couple despite those concerns. However, those close to Kylie reportedly have noticed that Travis rarely visits his pregnant girlfriend, adding to the rumors that Jenner’s and Scott’s relationship has become increasingly troubled in recent months.

Scott does sometimes take time out from his busy schedule to pay a visit to pregnant Jenner, according to the insider. But Travis’ visits appear to be hurting rather than helping his relationship with Kylie.

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump Reportedly Causes Intimacy Problems

When Scott visits Jenner, their time together reportedly tends to be filled with tension. The insider blamed Kylie for that tension. Jenner has “so much resentment” accumulated over Travis’ absences that she doesn’t feel relaxed when Scott is around, according to the source.

“They’re not intimate anymore. She just doesn’t feel sexy and isn’t comfortable going there.”

In contrast to reportedly resentful Kylie, Travis behaves in a “respectful” way toward his pregnant girlfriend, added the insider. Although Scott is refraining from pressuring Jenner to be intimate with him, the source speculated that the situation “can’t be easy for him either.”

As for whether there is hope that their relationship problems might improve before their baby arrives, the insider said only that the situation is “rough” for both Travis and Kylie.

Travis Scott Fails To Step Up To Baby Daddy Duties

The 25-year-old rapper initially had a good reason for being absent so much from his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend’s life. While Kylie was busy nurturing her baby bump, Travis has been occupied with his tour.

Kylie Jenner reportedly is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby amid relationship problems.

However, now that Scott is back in Los Angeles, he reportedly has not taken on the role of a father as expected. Instead, Jenner is getting ready for her pregnancy by enrolling in online Lamaze classes with her best friend, 20-year-old Jordyn Woods, taking on the role of birth coach partner.

As a member of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, Kylie has a strong support group. Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner, 62, is keeping her watchful eyes on her daughter. Although it’s not known how Kris feels about Travis Scott, another insider told Hollywood Life that Jenner has been concerned about Kylie’s mental health.

In particular, Kris has become worried about Kylie’s demands for privacy, fearing that her daughter has become “borderline irrational and maybe even a little paranoid,” according to the source. When Jenner’s baby arrives in February, fans will learn whether her allegedly “shut-in lifestyle” that worries her mom along with Kylie’s relationship with Travis Scott will change.