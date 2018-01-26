‘NCIS’ Season 15 Star Mark Harmon Could Return For Another Installment, New Villain Might Threaten Abby Sciuto

Many fans are now waiting for the renewal announcement for NCIS. Rumors suggest that the popular American action police procedural television series would be canceled due to Mark Harmon’s allegedly frail health condition. However, new reports suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team is still coming back for another installment after NCIS Season 15.

Previous reports claim that Mark Harmon is already thinking of quitting the CBS show after NCIS Season 15 due to his advanced age and potentially fragile health state. The 66-year-old American actor is reportedly having doubts if he could still pull off action-packed scenes, especially now that he is getting older. There were even speculations saying that the husband of Pam Dawber has been very sluggish lately, as he would rather stay at home the entire day than to go outdoor and work out, Radar Online reported.

“He seems to have a lot less energy. When he isn’t working, he spends much of the time holed up inside his house. It’s very unusual for him. He’s always been so active and athletic.”

Despite this, avid followers of the show are confident that Mark Harmon is not going anywhere after NCIS Season 15. Aside from the CBS series’ growing number of viewers, fans believe that there is still a lot to know about the budding romance of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Jack Sloane (Maria Bello). Previous spoilers claimed that Leroy and Jack would develop a deeper connection with each other, which has not happened yet in the current installment.

Other viewers are also interested to know if agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) would end up with each other after sparking romance rumors in a previous NCIS Season 15 episode. Amid the cancellation reports, CarterMatt predicted that the much-awaited renewal announcement might take place sometime in February 2018. However, it remains to be seen if the publication’s theory would come into reality.

NCIS season 15: How long should Gabriel Hicks story last? https://t.co/94p79BZ5pJ #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) January 25, 2018

In a separate report, the news outlet has also opened up about the possibility of Graham Hamilton’s character being the main reason behind Pauley Perrette’s exit. Gabriel Hicks (Hamilton) is rumored to become the next big bad in NCIS Season 15 after he successfully tricked Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Jack Sloane. The publication suggested that he might cause major trouble in the upcoming episodes.

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that CBS has yet to confirm or deny these unverified claims. Hence, avid followers of the NCIS Season 15 should take these theories lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

There's no easy way out for Gibbs and McGee in the #NCIS Season 15 premiere. Will they devise an escape plan? https://t.co/FEbGFy9C1W pic.twitter.com/N4wG0wCetA — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 23, 2017

Catch the forthcoming “Keep Your Friends Close” episode on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about NCIS Season 15!