‘PUBG’ Xbox One Owners Get Big 30,000 Battle Point Gift To Celebrate Game Passing 4 Million Players

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds appears to be on the same stratospheric trajectory on the Xbox One as it is on the PC. The console version of the battle royale shooter crossed the four million copies sold after just one month of release and Bluehole is celebrating by giving away a massive amount of Battle Points to everyone who has purchased the title.

Anyone who has purchased PUBG on the Xbox One by January 31, 2018, at 12 a.m. PT will receive 30,000 Battle Points. The Battle Points will be delivered directly to all eligible players’ accounts in the game on February 1.

Battle Points are used in PUBG to purchase the cosmetic loot boxes. The cost of a loot box starts at 700 BP but the price effectively doubles with each box purchased. The good news is the price resets at the start of every week.

As long as PUBG players show some patience and don’t try to blow through the 30,000 BP immediately, they should be able to purchase anywhere between 10 and 40 loot crates over the long-term. It may be worth holding on to the bulk of the Battle Points anyways as PUBG will receive additional loot box options at full release and likely during special events.

Congrats to #PUBG [T] for hitting 4 million players on Xbox! ​

As a thanks to the community, get 30K free Battle Points until 1/31. Details here: https://t.co/SNhsSH6fCB pic.twitter.com/PsH0iaVZnE — Xbox (@Xbox) January 26, 2018

It’s important to note PUBG is still in an early access state as part of the Xbox Game Preview Program. The developers at Bluehole are still addressing performance issues while also attempting to map the game’s controls around the Xbox One controller. The studio is managing to deliver nearly an update a week in their efforts.

The most recent update was delivered to PUBG this past Tuesday and added an Auto-Run feature by double-clicking the left thumbstick, along with other gameplay fixes like being able to cycle through grenades with the right D-pad and dropping weapons by tapping the Y button in the inventory screen.

This past week’s PUBG update also delivered some new optimizations and crash fixes, plus addressed multiple bugs for buildings around the Military Base, camera issues, problems with map markers, and more.

Bluehole is still delivering optimizations to the PC version of PUBG, so Xbox One owners should expect to see this be a continued focal point of the effort on the game going forward.