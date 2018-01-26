CNN’s Cuckolding Story Slammed: Humiliating Critiques Emerge After Benefits Of ‘Sexual Fetish’ Reported

“Is this CNN or Cosmo,” asks one online reader after taking a gander at CNN’s cuckolding story that reportedly attempts to normalize this behavior for some among the masses. The picture that was posted with the story is also being mocked today, as people are suggesting CNN has gone too far out of the realm of news.

People online, as well as other media outlets, are mocking CNN for covering the sexually suggestive content of cuckolding, reports the Wrap. Cuckolding is as a sexual fetish, and for those who don’t know just what the term means, it is the act of a man or woman watching their partner having sex with a third person.

This is the meaning assigned to cuckolding today, but the Old English form of the word means something a little bit different. A “cuckold” was the husband of an adulterous wife, and it was a humiliating label that came with shame as it suggests a man cannot control his wife, according to A History of the Cuckold’s Horns.

According to the Wrap, cuckolding references are seen as far back as the 13th century, and it was usually used when describing a male character who had questions about who sired the child of his wife. A “cuck” also has a history of racial undertones that wasn’t mentioned in the CNN article.

An article from Salon back in 2015, titled “The GOP Crack-Up Continues: The Raging Civil War Over The Disgusting ‘Cuckservative’ Slur,” explained the racial use of the word “cuck.” That article had Donald Trump as their featured photo.

Salon writes, “It apparently comes from a kind of pornography known as ‘cuck,’ in which a white husband, either in shame or lust, watches his wife be taken by a black man.”

Today, a cuckold has evolved into something else. Cuck can be used to describe a man or a woman who is watching as their partner engaging in sexual intercourse with a third person outside of their relationship.

CNN’s positive take on cuckolding in a recent article is raising eyebrows and causing words like “pathetic” and “grossed out” showing up in critiques, reports Fox News. This article being mocked from CNN today points to a recent study on the acting out of cuckolding fantasies. The headline reads, “Cuckolding Can Be Positive For Some Couples, Study Says.” The article was written by CNN reporter Ian Kerner.

The recent study by David Ley, Justin Lehmiller, and writer Dan Savage suggests that the cuckolding experience could actually be beneficial to some couples. Kerner cites a quote from Ley in the article.

“Part of what makes cuckolding arousing for heterosexual men is that they tend to view it as a taboo act.”

The CNN article offers up quotes from the authors of this study. Lehmiller told CNN that “cuckolding isn’t quite as taboo” for gay men because “the norm of lifelong monogamy isn’t so strong in the LGBT community.” The quote used by Savage seems to find that silver lining in cuckolding for couples.

He said, “Our erotic imaginations have the ability to turn shame lemons into delicious kink lemonade.”

The CNN article also offered up a bit of its own advice when it comes to the sexual fetish of cuckolding.

“For couples who do decide to move forward, it’s important to take things slow.”

Twitter users were quick to pounce on CNN’s article with tweets slamming the ideas it conveys. A few of these comments are seen below.

