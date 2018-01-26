Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe Could Be Deported After Completing His Prison Stint’

Teresa Giudice’s incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice, is reportedly in jeopardy of a deportation following his 41-month prison sentence.

According to a new report, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving time for charges of bank and wire fraud in a Pennsylvania prison, could be sent back to Italy after his sentence is complete and if he is forced to return to his home country, the Real Housewives of New Jersey reportedly won’t be going with him.

“Teresa is terrified Joe will be deported upon his release in less than two years,” an insider told Radar Online on January 26.

While Teresa Giudice is reportedly concerned that her spouse will not be able to remain in the United States after his prison release, the source claimed the reality star, who shares four daughters with husband Joe, is keeping a good attitude about the issue publicly. That said, lawyers have reportedly informed her that talking the authorities into allowing her husband to remain in the country may not be an easy feat. After all, he has a felony charge.

“Joe is terrified that she and the kids won’t come with him if he’s deported,” the source said.

During the recently-aired eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice put on a brave face, claiming that she wasn’t worried about Joe’s possible deportation and even saying that she found Italy to be “beautiful. However, when it comes to her future plans, the insider said she has absolutely no plans to leave the country, even if Joe gets deported.

As the insider explained, Teresa Giudice reportedly hasn’t forgiven her troubled husband for getting them into this mess in the first place.

In other Teresa Giudice news, the marriage between the reality star and her husband Joe is said to be on the verge of crumbling amid allegations claiming she has a “secret boyfriend.” While Giudice has continued to insist that she and Joe won’t divorce, the Radar Online report said that their marriage “isn’t as it once was” and noted that they’ve both changed since receiving their prison sentences years ago.

Prior to Joe Giudice’s prison term, Teresa Giudice served 11 months behind bars in Connecticut. Because the couple has children, the judge on their case allowed them to serve their prison terms one after the other.