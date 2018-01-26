‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Brother Vs. Brother – Jason and Drew Finally Showdown Over Faison & Sam

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Drew (Billy Miller) and Jason (Steve Burton) will reveal their true feelings in a tense confrontation. The recently wedded Drew has been distracted with wedding planning and love and has thus been out of the loop about the Faison (Anders Hove) investigation. Drew, Jason and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are trying to locate Cesar Faison because they believe that he is behind the mind-mapping and twin switching, which has ruined both brothers’ lives. Jason tried to keep him up to date and fill him in on the progress that they had made, but Drew had been too occupied with re-establishing his life with Sam (Kelly Monaco).

However, Peter, whose motives are yet unknown, will take it upon himself to tell Drew about the plans Sonny and Jason have made to catch Faison, according to the latest spoilers. Young and the Restless fans already believe that Peter is actually Faison’s son, Heinrich, and that he has a vendetta against his father. Could Peter be Faison’s traitor, and could he have been sending them clues all along? Young and the Restless spoilers state that Drew will be livid to find out that they are planning to use Nathan, Faison’s son with Dr. Obrecht, as bait to lure him out of hiding.

It seems as if Drew still has a chip on his shoulder because Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicates that after hearing that plans were made without him, he will confront Jason on being treated like an outsider. Drew will feel as if he should have been told their every move because his life was directly affected by Faison’s dirty play. In addition, ever since Jason’s return, Sonny has clearly chosen Jason over Drew and he may feel betrayed by someone he once considered a close friend.

Adding to the drama, Drew will also find out that Anna is also in on the secret plans. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Drew feels that everyone is hiding information from him as if they don’t trust him anymore. He will be particularly hard hit with the fact that Sonny and Jason told Anna before him, and Anna didn’t even bother to let him know the plan to trap Faison either.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that when Drew does confront Jason, Jason won’t hold back either. Jason is also emotionally drained and tired. He sacrificed the love of his life so that she could be happy with the man she loves. Sam married Drew and the pain and hurt of their nuptials is still very much at the surface. Drew, of course, is not blind to the bond that Sam and Jason once shared, and may never feel completely at ease that Jason was once the love of Sam’s life too.

Drew and Jason will finally say what has been on their minds and let each other know where they boundary is. Perhaps this showdown will be the start of the honest and hard conversations that need to happen between them before they can even think about being able to move on with their lives, according to the spoilers. Young and the Restless airs weekdays on ABC.