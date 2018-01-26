WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Lying About His Involvement In Major Steroid Ring

During Raw’s 25th anniversary, Roman Reigns lost the Intercontinental Title to The Miz only a couple days before the WWE Royal Rumble event. The title change was rumored for weeks, but speculation began to fly about WWE officials punishing Reigns for his involvement in the huge steroid distribution ring that’s come to light over the past week. A lot of people are wondering if Roman’s WWE future is in significant trouble.

Despite the allegations against him, WWE officials are still planning for him to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34. Roman dropping the IC Title was truly for The Miz’s benefit heading into the event. It’s been reported by Rajah that WWE officials view the allegations against Reigns as a “non-story” and are going forward with their current plan for Roman to defeat Brock at WrestleMania.

However, it’s now being reported by Pro Wrestling Unlimited that Roman Reigns could have lied about his involvement in the steroid ring that was run by Richard Rodriguez. After he was mentioned by Rodriguez, Roman denied any involvement or knowledge of the ring. However, Rodriguez is claiming that he has proof and other evidence that links Reigns to the steroid scandal and he will be revealing that information soon.

‘The Big Dog could be forced to miss WrestleMania 34 if he’s suspended.’ WWE

If it comes to pass that Roman Reigns was involved with the steroid ring and also lied about it, then WWE officials could suspend him for violating WWE’s Wellness Policy for the second time. Reigns would miss at least sixty days due to the violation, which would likely cancel his upcoming title match with Lesnar on the grandest stage of them all. Most fans and peers would also turn on him for making the company look bad.

Almost two years ago, Roman failed WWE’s Wellness Policy and took responsibility for his actions. It does seem out of character for him to lie about the allegations against him, but Robert Rodriguez claims to have proof that Reigns is lying, so the wrestling world is just waiting to see who’s telling the truth. Most fans are hopeful that Roman Reigns is the one telling truth in this situation, but only time will tell.