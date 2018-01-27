Eastern Cougar Declared Extinct After 80 Years Of Invisibility

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the eastern cougar subspecies, scientifically known as Puma concolor cougar, from the endangered species list and officially declared it extinct in the U.S. on January 22. The eastern cougar also referred to as puma, catamount or mountain lion had not been seen for 80 years.

This mountain lion had been seen roaming around in the forests, mountains and grasslands in the east of the Mississippi before. However, it was not seen anymore for already eight decades. Then, the status of an eastern cougar was reviewed in 2011.

And in 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that there was no evidence such as photos and DNA of the existence of this subspecies. So, they declared it extinct and its delisting from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife endangered species will be officially effective on February 22, according to Newsweek.

These big cats are described as mysterious. They often travel alone, usually at night. Although, they were difficult to find they are still susceptible to human hunting. It is theorized that hunting and trapping have triggered the extinction of the eastern cougar.

The big cats were perceived as a threat to people, livestock and pets. They are often blamed for annihilating livestock. So, the people hunted and killed them as pest control, particularly in the 1700’s and 1800’s.

It is reported then that an agency with the U.S. Department of Agriculture killed about 330 cougars in 2016. This was to protect the domestic animals from being killed, according to USDA.

However, experts said that the eastern cougars play a role in the ecosystem. Michael Robinson, a conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, said that large carnivores such as cougars could keep wild food web healthy. He further said that these cougars would curb deer overpopulation and tick-borne diseases that threaten human health.

This means that they could reduce the population of ticks by hunting and killing deer. However, they could also save lives by lessening the deer-car collisions. It is projected that if cougars were reintroduced in the U.S, the deer-car collisions could be reduced by 22 percent. This could save 115 lives and prevent more than 21,000 accidents, according to IFL Science.