WWE Rumors: Nia Jax May Be Paired With New Superstar Since Enzo Amore Was Released

After former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore’s shocking release days ago, it has opened up discussions, as well as some WWE rumors, regarding the title picture and Nia Jax’s storyline. Jax was involved in an on-television angle where she had a crush on the former champion. That romantic interest ended up coming between her and best friend Alexa Bliss in some of the segments. It also looked like it might lead to Jax interfering in matches on Enzo’s behalf to help him. However, Enzo, real name Eric Arndt, has been fired after failing to disclose rape allegations made against him to the WWE. In the wake of his firing, it also meant WWE also needed to scramble to figure out the cruiserweight championship situation and Nia Jax’s story.

According to a report from The Sportster, Jax could now have some sort of involvement with a new cruiserweight. It’s being speculated that Nia Jax may be involved in some sort of relationship with Drew Gulak, who was also part of Enzo Amore’s crew of cruiserweights nicknamed the “Zo-Train” on WWE’s social media platform. Driving the speculation is the fact that Jax and Gulak appear to be all smiles in an image together that was posted on Nia Jax’s Twitter page. Nia seems to be cozying up to the cruiserweight as she is seen in her referee’s shirt. Jax had worked at a live WWE event as a special guest referee in a match where Enzo Amore had defended the cruiserweight title against Cedric Alexander.

.@DrewGulak for a better #205Live ???????? had the best time with the cruiserweight crew this weekend! Some of the most passionate wrestlers in the biz! pic.twitter.com/kK7wSi8hcX — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 24, 2018

While this may drive some speculation that Nia Jax will be involved in a new romance angle with Gulak, there’s another possibility being mentioned. There are some WWE rumors going around that suggest both Jax and Gulak will become the co-GMs of the WWE’s 205 Live program as they have yet to reveal who the new general manager will be. The fact that Nia Jax was working as a guest referee during the 205 Live events this past weekend seems to lend credibility to that notion that she will be more involved in that program.

The unfortunate part of it all for Nia Jax could be that this is detrimental to her realizing her potential on the main roster. Jax has the look of the most dominant competitor in the women’s division. While she’s competed in the title picture many times on Raw, she’s yet to capture that elusive title. Putting her onto the 205 Live program might give her something new to do, but working as an on-TV general manager is probably not what Nia’s fans want to see her doing.