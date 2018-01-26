‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Julie Chen Answers Fan Questions On Facebook Live Ahead Of ‘CBBUS’ Premiere

With the premiere of the first-ever season of Celebrity Big Brother in the U.S. just around the corner, fans are anxious to find out which stars have been cast in the reality show and whether the new series will be similar to a regular season of civilian Big Brother. To clarify all of this and more, Julie Chen announced Wednesday she is going to participate in a Facebook Live session in which these burning questions will be answered.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2017, @CBSBigBrother, the official Big Brother Twitter feed, posted a message that noted “#BBCeleb premieres” in just two weeks. The tweet continued by noting if fans have questions they are “dying to ask @JulieChen” they can post them and she just might answer their inquiries “during Monday’s Facebook Live!”

A similar post appeared on Facebook that noted fans can ask their questions of Julie by posting them on the official Big Brother Facebook page.

As expected, fans immediately began posting questions for Julie, with some demanding to know which celebrities have been cast on CBBUS, others were confused about the premiere date of the show, some who are not clear if the format will be changed for the celebrities.

Nonetheless, an overwhelming number of questions were about the Celebrity Big Brother cast and got right to the point. For instance, one user simply wrote, “Uh yeah… who’s in the house?!” and another tweeted, “Yeah whose [sic] the damn hgs.”

Another Twitter user even posted a gif featuring a thoroughly excited Jonah Hill, which notes, “This means the cast will be revealed on Sunday!” This assumption is likely true as the entire CBBUS cast lineup is reportedly slated to be announced sometime during the Grammy Awards, which airs Sunday night on CBS.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, on Tuesday @JulieBBInsider supposedly posted a supposed “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities that will be entering the BBCeleb house. The Twitter post names reality star Tiffany Pollard, MTV’s Johnny Bananas, Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame, Lance Bass, Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Brody Jenner, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, Survivor alum Andrea Boehlke, and American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman as being the “confirmed” cast of the celebrity edition of Big Brother.

Mocking the credibility of this “confirmed” leaked list of houseguests, BB8 winner Evel Dick came up with a fantastically ridiculous list of his own casting “confirmations,” as reported by the Inquisitr early Thursday morning. He noted that his list, even though it would require some stars to be resurrected from the dead, was more believable than what has been leaked.

Until CBS make an official announcement about the Celebrity Big Brother cast, nothing is set in stone regarding CBBUS houseguests.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBBUS as well.

