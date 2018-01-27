There is an expression that says wonders will never cease. Since the release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on December 20, the movie has been a hit and is about to reach $800 million in sales at the global box office.

The movie’s success is no longer a secret. It has won audiences over and is the second installment from the original Jumanji, filmed in 1995 with Robin Williams. According to Den of Geek, the success has naturally led Sony to schedule a sequel.

“Studio head Tom Rothman is not only pressing ahead with a Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 2, but it sounds like it’s going to happen sooner rather than later. The plan is to try and get the film in cinemas for the end of 2019.”

The date for the upcoming release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has not been finalized or made official. As the above report confirmed, the studio will try to reunite the cast of the film (Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart), the movie’s director, and the writing staff.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has been out for five weeks and has achieved another milestone. As stated by The Ringer, the film topped the weekend box office and pulled $20 million. In addition, the analysis points out that Jake Kasdan’s movie has performed well against blockbuster movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Sony wants a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Welcome Back To The Jungle, perhaps? https://t.co/qhn3pHwF7U pic.twitter.com/4vIrz17afU — Den Of Geek UK (@denofgeek) January 26, 2018

“Jumanji’s performing better than Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it came out a week before it. It is the seventh-highest-grossing movie of 2017, above superhero movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League.”

The movie cost $90 million to produce. Also, a Forbes report confirms that it will soon be the fourth-cheapest live-action movie ever to top $800 million. The movie’s success may be attributed to the cast, along with the fact that it was family-oriented.

“And a big part of that success is that it was a family-friendly, entry-level (you don’t need to see Jumanji to enjoy Jumanji 2), star-driven adventure fantasy that appealed to kids and adults.”

Tom Rothman is reportedly aiming to have the 'JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE' sequel release in Christmas 2019 and will go up against 'STAR WARS: EPISODE IX' (via @WSJ) pic.twitter.com/ZzoMV0ANNT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 24, 2018

The film has sustained steady sales at the box office and was able to hold off anticipated movie releases. Entertainment Weekly reported that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has outperformed newcomers like The Post, The Commuter, Proud Mary, and Paddington 2.