Friends say that Matt Lauer is optimistic that he is going to be able to move on and have a second act. Now that Lauer has been fired by NBC and the Today Show and is being divorced by his wife, Annette Roque, Lauer believes he is on the verge of a second act. Matt Lauer believes he can return to morning television and also find a new relationship now that he has moved on.

But while Matt Lauer is confident that he can move on, friends say that Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, is having a harder time shaking the embarrassment foist upon her by the sexual misconduct and cheating of Matt Lauer.

“Annette has been struggling with anger and embarrassment since Matt’s firing. She is desperate to move on from the marriage and heal from the scandal that has rocked her family. For now, however, Annette Roque is doing what she feels is best for her kids and that is putting on a brave face while carrying on through at least the holiday season as a family together. Annette is making the bold decision, as hard as it has been on her, not to leave Matt right now.”

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque were said to be living largely separate lives when his sex scandal hit, but his firing from Today made her decide to divorce him.

ICYMI: Matt Lauer has been ejected from his family home with divorce papers probably on the way https://t.co/kGdRZRL7tq — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 23, 2018

Earlier this week, it was announced that Matt Lauer and Annette Roque were finally filing for divorce, says InTouch Weekly. Friends say that Matt Lauer finally realized that there was nothing more he could do to smooth things over with Annette Roque. Lauer believes he will get another shot at love and on television.

“They’ve started the divorce process. He thinks he can start fresh in both his personal and professional life.”

Matt Lauer believes he will be able to return to morning television soon, but friends are telling him not to rush.

“Matt knows it will take something really dramatic to change people’s opinion of him. An interview’s probably unwise, but he is desperate to be back on TV.”

Soon after Matt Lauer was exposed by Today, he said that his new job was to repair his reputation.

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.”

Matt Lauer, wife Annette Roque start divorce proceedings, report says https://t.co/NpczzwfP47 pic.twitter.com/5IWTQpgJkH — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) January 25, 2018

People Magazine says that Matt Lauer is ready to move on, but ultimately he wanted to remain married to Annette Roque, even if it was just for appearances.

“He doesn’t want a divorce. Both of them, their first thought is their children.”

Matt Lauer has now moved out of the family’s Sag Harbor home and is staying at another property he owns with Annette Roque.