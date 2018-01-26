WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ Odds Eliminate One Favorite, Elevates Another To The Top

Over the last month, the betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble have shown a few legitimate contenders that could win either of the big Rumble matches. Four huge names all took turns as the favorite in the men’s event and Asuka holding the top spot for the women’s match. However, Cageside Seats reports that there is a new person listed as the favorite for each of the two matches just three days before the big WWE pay-per-view event.

The WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Favorite

The men’s WWE Royal Rumble match has gone through a number of possible winners. One name was Shinsuke Nakamura, as the WWE has hinted at a possible world title match between Namakura and AJ Styles, something that could steal the entire show at WrestleMania this year. However, Nakamura hasn’t held onto the top betting odds, while others have dominated the top spot.

The three names that have come out as the most likely to win the Royal Rumble over the last few weeks have been Daniel Bryan, John Cena and Roman Reigns. According to the latest betting odds, Daniel Bryan is no longer even in the top seven listed names. There are even three wrestlers who will face off in earlier matches at the Royal Rumble listed while Bryan isn’t. This is likely due to the fact that Bryan is still not cleared to return to the WWE ring.

Another name that has been a strong contender to win the match is John Cena. However, the recent WWE rumors indicate that Cena will face The Undertaker at WrestleMania (via Sportskeeda), and that can’t happen if he wins the Rumble match itself.

In the newest betting odds, it is Roman Reigns who now sits as the favorite to win at the Royal Rumble. Reigns is currently 3/1 odds to win the match, with Nakamura in second place and Cena in third. It seems unlikely the WWE would have Reigns win since that almost caused a riot when he won in Philadelphia last time, but nothing is out of the question.

The WWE Royal Rumble Women’s Favorite

The favorite to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match has been Asuka almost since the odds started. Asuka is undefeated since arriving in the WWE, and the thought was that she would in this match and go on to headline WrestleMania for the women.

However, there is a new favorite to win the WWE women’s title shot. Asuka is now 2/1 odds, but Ronda Rousey is now the favorite to win at 11/8 odds. Of course, there is the fact that Paige is third, with 11/2 odds, which makes little sense due to her injuries effectively ending her WWE in-ring career.

The problem here is that Ronda Rousey said recently that she would not be at the WWE Royal Rumble. Of course, Rousey could be pulling an old Chris Jericho trick and saying one thing, while planning another. Fans won’t know for sure until the Royal Rumble on Sunday night.