Building Blocks For Slinky Dog Dash In Toy Story Land Now Visible Over Construction Walls At DHS (PHOTOS)

Little by little, fans inch closer to the opening of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and those visiting the park are thrilled to watch it advance. When walking toward Pixar Place from Animation Courtyard, on the left-hand side, the construction walls block the entrance to the new land opening this summer. Looking back, though, guests can now see the building blocks of the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster rising high into the sky.

The new land still has a few months until guests will be able to shrink down to the size of a toy and wander through Andy’s backyard, but it is getting bigger each day. It will have three attractions, two of which will be brand new as Toy Story Mania is already in place.

One of the other attractions is the Slinky Dog Dash family roller coaster which will be the signature ride of Toy Story Land. Back in November, the Disney Parks Blog reported the arrival of Rex and Jessie to their places alongside the track of the new ride and they look incredibly awesome.

While guests can’t quite see those characters in person just yet, they are able to see the growing land as it begins to tower above the construction walls. The following pictures are all things that can be seen without doing anything against Walt Disney World park rules.

Danny Cox

In the distance, a piece of construction equipment can be seen on the right and very top of some building blocks on the left. This picture was taken just by standing across from the construction wall and looking right at it.

Danny Cox

If you’re a bit taller, you are actually able to see a bit more of the building blocks surrounding the track of Slinky Dog Dash.

Danny Cox

By backing all the way up to the opposite wall and looking toward Toy Story Land, guests can actually see a portion of the Slink Dog Dash track among the building blocks. It is quite visible and rather easy to see without doing anything but standing across from the construction barriers.

Another report from the Disney Parks Blog recently gave more details about the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction and Woody’s Lunchbox quick-service location, and both sound awesome.

It’s quite exciting to see the progress that Toy Story Land is making, but this makes it so much harder for its opening to arrive. Disney still needs to give an exact opening date, and there are plenty of rumors, but nothing confirmed other than sometime this summer.

VIDEO: Watch as Jessie & Rex are installed in #ToyStoryLand at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! pic.twitter.com/BfJWBq8OhA — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 14, 2017

Walt Disney World has so many different projects going on right now and Disney’s Hollywood Studios has the majority of them. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is opening sometime in 2019. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is under construction. Both of those are highly anticipated, but Toy Story Land is up first and the thrill of Slinky Dog Dash will soon be much more than just spying building blocks over some construction walls.