Kourtney Kardashian Poses In String Bikini At Mexican Beach Bar

Kourtney Kardashian posted another racy photo of her in a bikini during a tropical getaway she just returned from. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared one of her in a string bikini while sitting at a Mexican bar in Punta De Mita, Mexico. The 31-year-old is enjoying the sun and ocean views with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24.

Kardashian captioned the image, “mujer feliz,” which means “happy woman” in Spanish.

Kourtney is posing in the bikini with her back to the camera, but smiling back at it. One of legs were on full display as it was stretched over a wooden bar stool at the bar. Her long hair is flipped to one side over her shoulder.

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her in a dark thong bikini. She was enjoying a plate of chips and guacamole on the balcony of her room. She laid on her side with her behind mainly showing in the image. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a photo on Tuesday of her wearing a white bikini while posing poolside. She and Younes were enjoying time at a resort situated in Punta De Mita’s tropical jungle on a cliff that was complete with ocean views. The two reportedly spent a lot of time listening to music and hanging out in the pool. They went on a guided jungle tour and took advantage of some spa time and room service as well.

Kourtney Kardashian shared another super hot photo from her Mexican vacation! https://t.co/ZQ3XA6bKUo — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 26, 2018

According to People magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima stayed at the eco-friendly Imanta Resort in Punta De Mita. Cost per night was between $1,670 to $6,300 per night.

The couple met in Paris back in October 2016 and took their romance public last May. In that time, they’ve traveled to many other exotic locations that include Egypt, St. Tropez, and Cannes.

The bikini photos of Kourtney have dominated social media the same week her sister, Kim Kardashian, was taking part in a beach photo shoot. The 37-year-old was posing for photos wearing a see-through dress having on only nude-colored underwear. Both women have kept their followers entertained posting risque images of their scantily-clad bodies. It almost seems as if there’s a little competition going on between the two women.