‘Project Runway All Stars’ 2018 Recap: Episode 4 — Balls Out

It was the first unconventional challenge of the season on Project Runway All Stars Season 6 tonight, as the designers were using all different types of balls to create ball gowns. These challenges always bring us some interesting looks on PR All Stars, but who got eliminated on Project Runway All Stars 2018 tonight? Find out the Episode 4 results below in our Project Runway All Stars recap.

Last week on Project Runway All Stars Season 6, the designers faced a double elimination, as they worked in pairs to create looks that complimented each other. The losing team saw both designers eliminated. Despite Candice and Merline having a tough time working together, they were saved by the judges. Instead, it was Melissa and Ari sent home.

The Challenge

For the challenge, Alyssa Milano said she has planned a trip to the country for the designers to visit a castle. They have to create an elegant ball gown for the modern day princess and everything they need to create their look will be available in the castle. The designers headed out to the castle, which happened to be a bounce house. It was filled with balls, so the designers literally were making ball gowns with balls.

The Workroom

After fighting for five minutes in the bounce house to gather their balls, the designers made their way back to the workroom and started designing their looks. There were squeaky balls and tense designers in that workroom, as the unconventional challenge was getting to some of them on Project Runway All Stars 2018.

Anne’s Critiques

Mentor Anne Fulenwider came in to check out the looks from these designers. For Candice, she said to make sure the end result is fashion forward and not Halloween. She loved that Amanda was going for it. She thought Edmond’s look was very fashion forward. For Helen, she was worried about timing with her creating her own textile. She told Merline to stick to her own vision. She told Kimberly it looks like a My Little Pony convention. For Fabio, she said not to get too comfortable and push himself. She was concerned with timing for Stanley.

The Models Are Here?

The models came in for their fittings on PR All Stars 2018 and it seemed like none of the designers had designs to put on the models. Edmond and Fabio seemed to be creating a very similar look and color. The designers were making many changes and figuring things out, as the day came to an end.

Runway Day

The designers came into the workroom and they had a lot of work to do before the runway show. There was lots of running around and hot glue being used to finish these looks. The time ran out and the designers and their models headed to the runway.

Judges’ Critiques

After the runway show, the judges gave feedback on the top and bottom looks for the night. The judges for tonight were Alyssa Milano, Georgina Chapman, Isaac Mizrahi, and guest judge Kacey Musgraves. The top and bottom looks came from Kimberly, Amanda, Candice, Helen, Stanley, and Fabio.

Amanda – Georgina thought the model looked pregnant. Isaac loved it. Alyssa said everything was not touching her body like it should.

Fabio – Isaac said for a short dress, it feels like a great dress. Alyssa said it was theatrical and like a big piece of jewelry. Kacey said it looks very rich.

Kimberly – Alyssa said it was one of her favorite dresses. Georgina said it was pretty while moving.

Candice – Georgina said she is disappointed and it is unflattering on her girl. Isaac said she got consumed by the fabrics that didn’t work.

Stanley – Alyssa said he did an amazing job. Isaac said he loved the shape of it. Kacey said it is really smart.

Helen – Georgina appreciated the textile, but it was a basic look. Isaac said that dress is not enough. Kacey said all she could think of was Best Buy with that color scheme.

Results

After some drama with Helen and making some digs at the other designers on Project Runway All Stars Season 6, the judges discussed the looks from tonight. The designers returned to the runway and the winning designer tonight was Stanley. The losing look tonight came from Candice, as she was eliminated.

Project Runway All Stars Season 6 airs on Thursday nights at 9/8c on Lifetime.