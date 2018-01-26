Jennifer Aniston To Surprise Justin Theroux With A Boob Job [Rumor]

Jennifer Aniston will be celebrating her 49th birthday on February 11 and her rumored gift to herself will definitely shock Justin Theroux. According to a new report, the Friends star is planning to get a boob job and surprise her husband about it. An insider told OK! that she isn’t happy with her sagging breasts for quite a while now and her recent trip to Mexico made her realize that she should consider plastic surgery.

According to New Idea, Jennifer is not planning on getting a drastic boob job, so it won’t be totally shocking. The Horrible Bosses star has never ruled out plastic surgery, but Justin isn’t a fan of it — that’s why she plans to surprise him so he won’t be able to stop her, at least according to rumors.

During an interview with E! News, Aniston revealed that Theroux prefers her not getting any crazy surgeries. The blonde beauty is one of the Hollywood actresses who have aged gracefully and never gone under the knife. Even in her late 40s, she still looks young and has a fit body. She felt grateful for her incredible evolution and would never exchange it for anything.

There are a lot of celebrities nowadays who have undergone plastic surgery, but Jennifer Aniston prefers the natural way. That’s why it is quite surprising that she’s rumored to be considering getting a boob job for her birthday. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife revealed her beauty secrets to In Style a few years ago. She just takes care of her skin, eats well, and exercises.

Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images

Jennifer claimed that she isn’t into Botox, but she loves lasers and other non-invasive treatments such as Thermage and Ultherapy. She also likes getting a good microcurrent facial. Aniston says that bad plastic surgery and injections can kick you in the butt and people lose perspective because of this. Instead of going to a surgeon, she admits going to a naturopathic doctor who advises her to take probiotics and fish oil.

Jennifer is comfortable with her body and has been spotted in public bra-less several times. Someone even called her OG of #FreeTheNipple because she flaunted her nipples through her outfits on the popular TV series Friends.

When Vogue asked Jennifer Aniston what her thoughts are about that nickname, she claimed that she wore a bra, but it’s just how her breasts are. She was flattered about being called OG though and won’t complain about it. Since she seems satisfied with her breasts, Justin Theroux will be really pleased if she backs out from getting a boob job.