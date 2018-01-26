Fans Think Leaked Kylie Jenner Photo Proves She’s Already Had Her Baby

Photos and a short video were leaked today of Kylie Jenner on a construction site in Hidden Hills, California. The reality TV star and lip kit mogul hasn’t been photographed outside of her home since September, and even neglected to appear in the family Christmas card.

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. However, some fans are convinced that the leaked photos prove that the reality star has already given birth to her baby.

The reality star has not confirmed or denied the rumors that she and Travis Scott are expecting, which many say is Kardashian speak for confirming the rumors as the family is usually pretty quick to shut down fake stories about themselves.

According to those who sounded off on social media about the leaked clip, Kylie Jenner doesn’t look like a woman in her last trimester, as the reality star is reportedly due in late February or early March. Instead, fans say she looks postpartum.

Fatigue is a common symptom after having just given birth, and many said that the reality TV star and lip kit mogul’s movements were slow while checking out the site with mom Kris Jenner and best pal Jordyn Woods.

Kylie Jenner didn’t look incredibly pregnant in the leaked footage that showed her from the front, which is inconsistent with the idea that she is in hiding from the media due to a massive weight gain. However, it is possible that her baggy sweatshirt hid her baby bump so that it wasn’t noticeable from the front.

Others said that she looked pained getting in and out of the SUV, which seemed to be consistent with postpartum pain that many women experience shortly after giving birth.

There have been consistent conspiracy theories that Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian’s surrogate for her and Kanye’s daughter Chicago. However, that has been debunked as her surrogate has been revealed. Still, some believe that it is possible Kylie was the surrogate and the other woman is simply revealing herself for publicity.

Kylie Jenner will likely address the rumors at some point, though it doesn’t seem like it will happen on anyone’s timeline but her own.