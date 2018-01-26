‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Matt Iseman Posts Playful Twitter Photo, Implying He’s Part Of ‘CBB US’ Cast

Speculation has been swirling across the internet about who will be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house as part of the American premiere season. One well-known personality, American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman, took to his Twitter page Thursday and posted a provocative photo, captioned with a message that seems to imply he was cast on the reality show.

Although one supposed Twitter leak includes Matt as a “confirmed” cast member, the list is seen as suspect by many, including renowned Big Brother 8 winner, Evel Dick, who finds the list posted by @JulieBBInsider lacking credibility, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The Twitter user posted what the account called the “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities that will be entering the CBB US house. The tweet names reality star Tiffany Pollard, MTV’s Johnny Bananas, Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame, Lance Bass, Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Brody Jenner, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, Survivor alumnus Andrea Boehlke, and Matt as being the “confirmed” cast of the first-ever U.S. celebrity edition of Big Brother.

In Matt’s humorous Twitter post, he is seen wearing a bright orange sleeveless bubble vest, ala Back to the Future while donning a sly smile, and is standing on what appears to be a studio lot. Behind him are two doors and one of them has the sign, “BB Reception” over it. Matt captioned the image noting that it doesn’t matter how hot it gets, he’s always “gotta rock the orange vest.” He wittily adds, “I could see having a house here.”

No matter how warm it gets, gotta rock the orange vest. Love the Valley in the winter. I could see having a house here. pic.twitter.com/yAwjlqE4UP — Matt Iseman (@mattiseman) January 25, 2018

Many replies to Matt’s tweet indicate fans are convinced he will be part of CBB US with @SusanMeloy writing, “I… see that sign behind you,” noting she looks forward to seeing him inside the Celebrity Big Brother house.

I see ya, and that sign behind you .. looking forward to seeing you inside the house, and wishing you the best of luck .. — Susan Nathan-Meloy (@SusanMeloy) January 25, 2018

Evel Dick, however, was not swayed by Matt’s blatant post and responded to it with, “Haha, trolling.”

Haha, trolling — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 25, 2018

In fact, Dick came up with a fantastically ridiculous list of his own houseguest “confirmations” following the supposed Twitter leak of the “confirmed” Celebrity Big Brother cast members, as reported by the Inquisitr early Thursday morning.

Again, until CBS make an official announcement about the cast, which is expected to take place during the upcoming Grammy Awards broadcast, nothing is certain as far as participating celebrities are concerned.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.