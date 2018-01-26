Megyn Kelly To Join Lester Holt In Special News Coverage And It’s Reportedly ‘Horrifying’ NBC Staff

If there’s one thing Megyn Kelly has accomplished for NBC since she was hired last year, it’s bring the network a lot of press. Though not all of it good, she keeps people talking while her 9 a.m hour Today is still trying to find its footing. She created more headlines after skewering Jane Fonda on the Monday segment of Megyn Kelly Today after being heavily criticized by the actress for a question she asked her about plastic surgery in September. The move drew swift criticism from colleagues like Ann Curry, hosts of The View, and CNN‘s Bill Weir.

On Thursday it was revealed that NBC will have Kelly join Lester Holt and other network anchors for special news coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union Address next Tuesday.

Daily Mail exclusively reports that a source claims those involved in the special are “horrified” by the decision of “working or appearing” with the former Fox News host.

Aside from Holt, others in the line-up covering the State of the Union include Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, and Tom Brokaw. Additional media presence will include NBC News chief White House correspondents Hallie Jackson and Kasie Hunt, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and Obama speechwriter David Litt.

The insider speaking to DM reminds everyone of what Megyn said back in September about not covering politics on Today and adds that “no one knows what to talk with her about at the table for the coverage.”

According to the same report, an NBC source denies the claims and explains that there’s “not only zero truth” to staff being “horrified” about working with Megyn Kelly at the State of the Union, but that everyone is “genuinely excited to see her jump back into political coverage.” Moreover, the insider says each host “brings something unique to the table.”

NBC Chairman Andy Lack stated after Kelly’s hiring last January that she’d be a key player in delivering special news coverage on NBC. Breaking news coverage and political and special events coverage falls in the purview of Megyn’s assigned tasks. Her absence was noticed during network coverage of the midterm elections, however.

The State of the Union is expected to attract over 50 million viewers and will be an important debut for Megyn Kelly’s prime time political news coverage on NBC.

Megyn will stay back in New York when the rest of the cast travel to South Korea to cover the Winter Olympics. Kathie Lee Gifford will also remain in New York and host the 10 a.m. hour of Today with Jenna Bush Hager, who’s filling in for Hoda Kotb.

Us Weekly set the record straight about rumors that other on the Today team aren’t getting along with Megyn Kelly. She’s said to have a great working relationship with the others and there’s no tension going on whatsoever. The hosts are reportedly “supportive” of her and are “rooting” for her.