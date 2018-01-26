Melania Trump Wore $2,366 Dolce & Gabbana Trimmed Grisaille Coat-Dress To Holocaust Memorial Museum

First Lady Melania Trump’s every move has been heavily scrutinized, especially as Melania appeared in public after not being seen for 13 days, reports Inside Edition. Porn star Stormy Daniels sat down with Inside Edition for a two-part interview, wherein Stormy was asked if she had anything to say to Melania, as reported by the Inquisitr.

As Melania made her way from the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., down to Palm Beach County for a visit to Mar-a-Lago, tongues wagged about everything from divorce speculation to the fashion that Melania chose to wear to mark the solemn visit, which commemorates the International Day of Holocaust Remembrance on Saturday.

As noted on the Melania Look Book Instagram account, Melania once again turned to Dolce & Gabbana as a favored designer to don a trimmed grisaille coat. The IK Mag website has only one size left for sale, the Italian size 44, which translates into a U.S. dress size of 8. The dress is made up of a vintage grisaille, which is a style of gray monochrome that can mimic a sculpture.

Melania’s knee-length coat was paired with black high heels, as can be seen from the below photos taken by a White House photographer that accompanied Melania on the surprise visit, which featured Melania lighting a prayer candle.

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

Melania’s coat-dress contained large patch pockets, along with a polyester animal print lining that can be seen in photos of the coat on retail websites. Comprised primarily of acrylic, polyester and wool, the coat also featured a wide collar with notches in the lapels. On the IK Mag website, the Dolce & Gabbana trimmed grisaille coat has a list price of $2,932, but is on sale for $1,833.

On the Shop Style website, the Dolce & Gabbana coat is listed for $1,813, but is on sale for $1,178. The grey Dolce & Gabbana grisaille coat also has contrasting hems that highlights the black against grey.

The Italist website lists the grisaille coat for $1,825.40, but is on sale for $1,186.51. Other websites list the coat for only hundreds of dollars, but could be dubious sources of the alleged same designer coat, or previously-worn versions of the first lady’s fashions.