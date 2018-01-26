Walt Disney World Expands Minnie Van Service To Include Orlando International Airport — Details, Prices

Walt Disney World is making it even easier for guests to make their way around property, and now, they are taking them back to the airport in style too. Last year, Disney began its “Minnie Van” service which would allow guests to call for a vehicle and pay for it to take them to the parks or resorts. Over the last few months, it has continued to expand to different resorts, and now, it has expanded to include Orlando International Airport (MCO) as well.

Disney’s Magical Express is still an option that is being provided for guests staying at a WDW Resort hotel and it can be used without cost. For those arriving at MCO, they can reserve this service to be taken to their resort and also return to the airport once their vacation is over.

While that service is extremely convenient and useful, some guests would rather ride something different than a bus. That is why Disney has now expanded its Minnie Van service to transport guests from select Walt Disney World Resort hotels to the Orlando International Airport after their trip has ended.

At this time, it is only for return service to the airport and it is not yet known if it will ever include transportation for airport arrivals.

In the exact same way that the Minnie Van service started out in a limited fashion on WDW property, it is going to do the same for this new expansion. As reported by WDW Magic, it is starting out with guests staying at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort and it is expected to branch out to other resorts in time.

For guests to take advantage of this service, they would simply need to visit the Club Level Concierge of the resort and book their trip to the airport.

Danny Cox

As things currently stand with this new Minnie Van test, here are the details:

Price : $150

: $150 Number of guests : Each vehicle can carry up to six guests and up to three car seats for those under the age of 6

: Each vehicle can carry up to six guests and up to three car seats for those under the age of 6 Time: The service will run from 9 a.m. until 12 a.m. daily

This new expansion of the Minnie Van service at Walt Disney World is one that could really make life easier and more convenient for those flying out. Being able to have the simplicity of having a polka-dotted vehicle pick them up and take them out to Orlando International Airport from their resort is something that would make it worth the price. Right now, the test is limited, but with a little time, it will likely spread around the rest of the resorts.