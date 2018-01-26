Suki Waterhouse Dating Darren Aronofsky After Jennifer Lawrence Caves To Age Gap

Suki Waterhouse is dating an older man again. After Bradley Cooper, who was 17 years older than her, broke her heart, she secretly dated Diego Luna, who is 12 years older. And now, it looks like the Assassination Nation actress is dating Darren Aronofsky, who is 22 years her senior. Despite the fact that Jennifer Lawrence, who was most recently linked to the director, caved to the age difference, it looks like it is nothing but a number to the British actress.

The 26-year-old model-turned-actress is at Sundance Film Festival right now, promoting Assassination Nation. The film has gotten a great deal in Utah, its global distribution rights being purchased “for more than US$10 million,” which makes it “the biggest acquisition deal at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival so far,” according to Newshub.

It looks like Suki landed yet a success story of her own at the festival. She was spotted “cozying up” with the director Darren Aronofsky

“The pair were photographed taking a stroll in Park City, with the Black Swan director keeping his arm around Waterhouse as they walked through the snow before shopping and entering a restaurant,” reports Sydney Morning Herald.

So far, the insider reports of this relationship have been positive.

“Darren and Suki met up two nights in a row during Sundance,” a source told Us Weekly. “She went over to his house, but she was incognito. Darren is very into her and was telling friends how sweet and hot she was on his plane ride back.”

Suki and Darren’s romance is budding just a few short weeks after the breakup between the director and actress Jennifer Lawrence was confirmed. They got together in late 2016 when they were making mother! together, but eventually fell apart.

“There is a huge age difference, and they are different people,” an insider said to People Magazine. “Each has to look practically to the future. Jen has yet to figure out her life and how it will evolve. He has responsibilities in life that she has yet to experience.”

In the beginning of the relationship, the sources reported that because she was only interested in mature men, he was a perfect fit for someone as busy as her. However, now it looks like they needed more than similar maturity level to sustain the relationship.

“Each was infatuated with the other. She was attracted to his brilliance and education, and he was in awe of her talent and personality,” the source added. “They have amazing respect for each other given the huge age gap, but other things were not on the same level.”

Jennifer Lawrence did not attend the 2018 Golden Globes.